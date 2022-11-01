Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Thrice Release Acoustic Track 'Summer Set Fire to the Rain'

The track was released alongside a new lyric video.

Nov. 01, 2022  

California rock band Thrice have shared an acoustic version of their track "Summer Set Fire to the Rain," out now via Epitaph Records.

The new version of this song takes the driving persistency of the original track, found on Thrice's most recent album Horizons/East, and strips it down to its bones - a delicate guitar backing with Dustin Kensure's vocals taking center stage.

On the new single, Kensrue shares, "We usually write songs built up from instrumental parts, so it's always fun to strip them down and find the bones of the song hidden beneath."

"Summer Set Fire to the Rain" appeared originally on Thrice's acclaimed album Horizons/East, released in September 2021 via Epitaph Records. The album conveys a palpable sense of danger, determination, and possibility and exemplifies art as a work of recognition - the human task of perceiving oneself amid details, disasters, and blessings as a relentlessly relational phenomenon among others. In this, Horizons/East is the rare rock album on which interrelatedness is a theme, painting an adventurous and lush landscape mixed by Scott Evans that the band self-produced and recorded at their own New Grass Studio.

With Horizons/East, Dustin Kensrue and his bandmates address, with candor and courage, the fragile and awkward arrangements that pass for civilization, while inviting us to dwell more knowingly within our own lives. Without surrendering any of the energy and hard edge of their previous albums, they've given us a profoundly meditative work which serves as a musical summons to everyday attentiveness.

Since forming Thrice with guitarist Teppei Teranishi, bassist Eddie Breckenridge, and drummer Riley Breckenridge in 1998, Kensrue has never been one to back down from a mental fight. Horizons/Eastcommunicates comfort with uncertainty, it's uncertainty as the beginning of wonder. Not knowing something for certain can occasion a blossom, an opportunity, as opposed to a dead end.

This uncertainty is something the band seems to embrace with their entire career, and especially in their approach to this record, building out their own studio and recording completely on their own, unsure of what exactly they could extract from themselves this time around. Thrice seems ever eager to step out into these spaces unknown to them, unsure of where their feet will land, and the most recent record is no exception.

Formed in 1998, the Orange County-based four-piece is widely regarded as one of the most innovative rock bands of their generation. Featuring frontman Dustin Kensrue, guitarist Teppei Teranishi, bassist Eddie Breckenridge, and drummer Riley Breckenridge.

Watch the lyric video here:



