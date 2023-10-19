Thomas Nicholas Band Signs With SBÄM Records; Stream The New Single 'Tomorrow's Gonna Hurt'

thomas nicholas band signs with sbäm records; stream the new single "tomorrow's gonna hurt"; band fronted by musician/actor thomas nicholas of 'american pie' fame

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 3 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

Thomas Nicholas Band Signs With SBÄM Records; Stream The New Single 'Tomorrow's Gonna Hurt'

After 15 years, 1000 concerts and 6 albums THOMAS NICHOLAS BAND finally signed their first record deal with SBÄM Records.

Thomas Nicholas is perhaps best known for his role as Kevin Myers in the successful American Pie movie franchise and the Disney film Rookie of The Year etc. His band has been active in the pop-punk / emo scene for many years. He will playing at 'When We Were Young Festival' (one of the side shows) and on the 2024 Emo's Not Dead Cruise.

Thomas Nicholas Band is currently writing original songs for their 7th studio album being produced by Taylor Carroll (LIT, Kemikalfire) in collaboration with artists such as Jaret Reddick (Bowling for Soup), Ace Enders (the Early November), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T's) Matthew Kennedy (The Dangerous Summer) Adrian Estrella (Zebrahead), Ajay Popoff (LIT), Andrew Goldstein and more

Nicholas is still acting and producing full time, his recent TV series UNDERDEVELOPED premiered Sept 8, 2023 and can be seen on Tubi, Amazon Freevee and Amazon Prime with Tom Arnold. His latest feature film entitled, ADVERSE, was released to theaters in 2021 by Lionsgate, where he plays opposite Mickey Rourke, Lou Diamond Phillips, Penelope Ann Miller and Sean Astin. Both the TV series and film have received high praise from critics and audiences.

He portrayed Abbie Hoffman in the film entitled, The Chicago 8. And played the role of Eugene in Nicole Holofcener's, Please Give, opposite Rebecca Hall and Catherine Keener, in which he and the cast won the 2011 Indie Spirit Robert Altman Award.

He also appeared in Walt Before Mickey, where Nicholas portrays a young Walt Disney during the struggles of his early life and career. Additionally he was also a series regular on Steven Spielberg's TV drama series entitled, Red Band Society.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Aftershock & GoldenSky Country Music Festival Brings 220,000 to Sacramento Photo
Aftershock & GoldenSky Country Music Festival Brings 220,000 to Sacramento

Aftershock & GoldenSky Country Music Festival welcomed over 220,000 people for two massive back-to-back music weekends in Sacramento. Aftershock's sold-out crowd topped 160,000 music fans, retaining its title as the West Coast's biggest rock festival.

2
Unreleased Torn Boys Album 1983 Set For Early 2024 Release Photo
Unreleased Torn Boys Album '1983' Set For Early 2024 Release

INDEPENDENT PROJECT RECORDS announces the first-ever release from TORN BOYS, featuring members of Shiva Burlesque, Gary Young’s Hospital, and Grant Lee Buffalo. The comprehensive archival post-punk release will be available on digital, CD, and vinyl formats with a bonus DVD. Debut single and video for 'See Through My Eyes' out tomorrow.

3
RiTcH Unveils Infectious & Energetic Big Dream Photo
RiTcH Unveils Infectious & Energetic 'Big Dream'

RiTcH unveils 'Big Dream,' a captivating single that explores a doomed relationship and exposes superficial motives. With immersive music and introspective lyrics, RiTcH pushes the boundaries of traditional music consumption.

4
Chloe Star Releases New Single Fool Produced By Kevin Thrasher Photo
Chloe Star Releases New Single 'Fool' Produced By Kevin Thrasher

Indigenous/Persian Pop-Punk/Hip-Hop Artist CHLOE STAR releases new single 'Fool' produced by Kevin Thrasher (Gwen Stefani, Blink 182). Check out the latest release from this unique artist blending genres.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
ALADDIN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL