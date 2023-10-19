Thomas Nicholas Band Signs With SBÄM Records; Stream The New Single 'Tomorrow's Gonna Hurt'

After 15 years, 1000 concerts and 6 albums THOMAS NICHOLAS BAND finally signed their first record deal with SBÄM Records.

Thomas Nicholas is perhaps best known for his role as Kevin Myers in the successful American Pie movie franchise and the Disney film Rookie of The Year etc. His band has been active in the pop-punk / emo scene for many years. He will playing at 'When We Were Young Festival' (one of the side shows) and on the 2024 Emo's Not Dead Cruise.

Thomas Nicholas Band is currently writing original songs for their 7th studio album being produced by Taylor Carroll (LIT, Kemikalfire) in collaboration with artists such as Jaret Reddick (Bowling for Soup), Ace Enders (the Early November), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T's) Matthew Kennedy (The Dangerous Summer) Adrian Estrella (Zebrahead), Ajay Popoff (LIT), Andrew Goldstein and more

Nicholas is still acting and producing full time, his recent TV series UNDERDEVELOPED premiered Sept 8, 2023 and can be seen on Tubi, Amazon Freevee and Amazon Prime with Tom Arnold. His latest feature film entitled, ADVERSE, was released to theaters in 2021 by Lionsgate, where he plays opposite Mickey Rourke, Lou Diamond Phillips, Penelope Ann Miller and Sean Astin. Both the TV series and film have received high praise from critics and audiences.

He portrayed Abbie Hoffman in the film entitled, The Chicago 8. And played the role of Eugene in Nicole Holofcener's, Please Give, opposite Rebecca Hall and Catherine Keener, in which he and the cast won the 2011 Indie Spirit Robert Altman Award.

He also appeared in Walt Before Mickey, where Nicholas portrays a young Walt Disney during the struggles of his early life and career. Additionally he was also a series regular on Steven Spielberg's TV drama series entitled, Red Band Society.