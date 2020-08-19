Thomas Csorba Releases New Song “Expectation Runs”

Self-titled Album Out 9/25

This Friday Texas singer/songwriter Thomas Csorba will be releasing "Expectation Runs," the third single from his upcoming album Thomas Csorba (out 9/25). Fans can hear the track today with Cowboys & Indians who say "With a touch of Texas twang, southern steel guitar, and lonesome laced vocals, 'Expectation Runs' is the perfect musical antidote to navigating the world's latest curve balls."

"I am not always in control. That's much harder to admit than it should be," says Csorba. "Amidst this complex and tense current moment, one of the silver linings that I've come to terms with is that my desire for control has been ripped away from me. There's freedom in letting that go. The season was drawn up quite differently in my mind, but I've learned at least one valuable lesson: when we begin to look at the world through the lens of gratitude, everything changes."

Listen to "Expectation Runs" via YouTube:

American Songwriter recently said "Thomas Csorba captures the sound of a man whose voice far outweighs his years on Earth at a ripe 23." Ones to Watch writes, "it is immediately evident that Thomas is a songwriter comfortable in a lineage that celebrates the American experience, or maybe even one who revels in a nostalgia for the everyday that singing poets such as Robert Johnson, Woody Guthrie and Johnny Cash embodied."

Thomas Csorba has been writing and performing since his early teens, playing shows at historic Texas venues like the Cactus Cafe in Austin and the Mucky Duck in Houston. He put out his first independent EP while still attending Houston's Memorial High School. By the time he departed for college, he was already working on the collection of tunes that would make up his full-length debut, 2017's From the Foxhole. Now he's back with Thomas Csorba, a collection of westerns with a touch of the dust bowl blues, the album moves effortlessly between big country Texas tales and tender bedroom intimacy. Thomas spins expansive stories with a cast of aimless travelers, stubbled loners, and yellowing family portraits.

The album was produced by Beau Bedford, who Thomas met while playing Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion during SXSW. Prior to producing and mixing Thomas Csorba at Modern Electric Sound Recordings in Dallas, Beau notched production credits for Paul Cauthen, Quaker City Night Hawks, and the Texas Gentlemen themselves (who joined as Thomas's band on the record).

Then the pandemic struck. Like every other musician on the planet, Thomas was forced to adjust. What was to be a busy year of roads and rest-stops has instead been spent in reflection and recalibration. Thomas found solace in his work, even writing and recording several additional songs for the album. In spite of the uncertainty around him, he has created something that brims with self assuredness.

"Every question that I face in this season of life seems to be the biggest question," Thomas observes. "You know...what am I gonna make of myself? What am I going to mean to other people? What am I going to leave behind? I think those are American questions. It's part of the water I grew up drinking."

