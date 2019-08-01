Thom Yorke to Release NOT THE NEWS Remix EP Digital and Limited Edition 12' Vinyl

On August 2, Thom Yorke will be releasing an EP of remixes for the track "Not The News" from his new album, ANIMA (XL Recordings).



The EP will be available to stream and download from midnight and as a white label 12", limited to 3000 copies worldwide in stores soon. Available to pre order at: https://thomyorke.ffm.to/ntnrmx



The full track list of both the digital and physical editions of the Not The News EP is:



A1. Not The News (Extendo Mix by Thom Yorke and Nigel Godrich)

A2. Not The News (Mark Pritchard Remix)

B1. Not The News (Equiknoxx Remix feat. Time Cow & Gavsborg)

B2. Not The News (Clark Remix)



Accompanied by a "one-reeler," also entitled ANIMA, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and available exclusively via Netflix, ANIMA was released across digital platforms on Thursday, June 27. The album's physical release followed July 19 with formats including CD, black double vinyl, and a deluxe 180g heavyweight orange double vinyl including a 40-page book of lyrics, and pencil drawings by Stanley Donwood and Dr Tchock.



Featuring several songs debuted live over the course of Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes performances, ANIMA was written by Yorke, produced by Godrich and features the London Contemporary Orchestra on all tracks.



Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri recently completed a series of live dates throughout Europe, Japan, and Korea, and will return to North America in September with special guest Andrea Belfi.



See below for a complete itinerary.



September:

26th - Laval, Quebec - Place Bell

27th - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

28th - Pittsburgh - Stage AE

30th - Columbus - Express Live!



October:

4th - Austin - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park

6th - Atlanta - Fox Theatre

9th - New Orleans - Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts

11th - Austin - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Zilker Park

18th - Berkeley - Greek Theatre

20th - Seattle - Paramount Theatre [sold out]

21st - Vancouver - Orpheum [sold out]

22nd - Portland - The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall [sold out]

25th - Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara Bowl

26th - Las Vegas - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

29th - Los Angeles - Greek Theatre [sold out]

30th - Los Angeles - Greek Theatre





