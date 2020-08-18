Third Man Records announces 'garage sale' auction of music gear, custom apparel & more

ITEMS UP FOR AUCTION INCLUDE STAGE & STUDIO GEAR, ICONIC INSTRUMENTS & CLOTHING, FURNITURE AND MUCH MORE

Third Man Records and Jack White are excited to announce an online auction featuring guitars, amplifiers, personal items, stage equipment and other one-of-a-kind items from the label's archives and Jack White's musical career and collection. Third Man Records took the opportunity presented by the necessity of social distancing to comb through the storage vaults and hidden closets at their headquarters and pulled the best of their infrequently used studio gear, furniture, and more, which they hope will be given new life at their next homes. The auction will take place via Online Nashville Auctions from Wednesday, August 26 at 9am CST to Sunday, August 30 at 9pm CST. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit the John Peel Centre, Gideon's Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center. See all items up for auction HERE.

Some of the many items on offer include stage monitor covers and pedalboards used on tour by The White Stripes, drum sets used in the iconic "Hardest Button To Button" video, guitars from Jack White's personal collection, clothing used in an array of video shoots, and a wide variety of other curios and studio and stage equipment. All items come directly from Third Man Records and have a certificate of authenticity. Visitors must register an account to bid, and bids of $1,000 or above will be approved by an auction house.

