They Might Be Giants Add New Dates to 2025 Tour

Brooklyn originals They Might Be Giants just wrapped a sold out, multi-show run across the East Coast this month, treating audiences to their beloved BIG SHOW TOUR. Up next, TMBG are bringing the show across the United States in 2025, kicking off on February 27 and stretching through June. Due to overwhelming demand, new dates have been added in Los Angeles, Portland, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City and are on sale now. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are available here.



Out of sensitivity to the difficult situations in Asheville and Florida due to the aftermath of the hurricanes, the band has committed to donating $1 from every ticket sold in those cities to the MANNA Food Bank and Feeding Tampa Bay in direct support of relief efforts.



Energetic, spontaneous, sprawling, and enthralling; the BIG SHOW is a musical event unlike any other. TMBG's superlative live band has now exploded to eight, with a three-piece horn section. With the BIG SHOW TOUR, They Might Be Giants will take full advantage of their multi-night stands in each city, with different shows night-to-night. Each night spotlights an album from TMBG’s catalog mixed together with an ever-changing selection of audience favorites new and old, including their original pop rock classics that dominated the alt-rock scene through the MTV years, as well as horn-dominated tracks displaying the band’s killer arrangements and improvisational skills.



John Linnell of TMBG also just released a special cover of the song “Tele-Tele-Telephone” by Wazmo Nariz for Michael Hearst’s 80 From the 80s Podcast, a track that piqued Linnell’s interest in New Wave music. Check out the episode and song here.

Interest in TMBG’s vinyl catalog reached historic new peaks last year, including a GRAMMY nomination for package design on their BOOK album. To meet this new-found demand, the band’s Idlewild Recordings release program is in full swing. Closing in on two dozen current releases, new and reissue titles continue to emerge. New Flood and Apollo 18 picture discs are out now alongside lovingly restored reissues of Mink Car, Lincoln, The Spine, and fan-favorite Join Us. Multiple rarities sets capture a career of fascinating experiments, epitomized by the long-awaited vinyl issue of Long Tall Weekend, the first digital-only album ever released, back in August 1999 in the earliest days of internet music. New releases include The Spine Surfs Alone, as well as the full-length live LP Beast of Horns, an exclusive vinyl record, download, and compact disc available at brick-and-mortar record shops and at TMBGshop.com exclusively. A 4-song sampler can be found on all the popular music streamers.

They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to countless shows and commercials. Now everyone can enjoy They Might Be Giants’ FREE Dial-A-Song smartphone app (iPhone / Android) which adds a new song every day.

2025 US Tour Dates:

Feb 27 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

Feb 28 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

March 1 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker at Broward Center for Performing Arts (sold out)

March 5 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ JoCo Cruise (sold out)

March 21 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

March 22 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 23 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 25 Ashville, NC @ Orange Peel

March 26 Ashville, NC @ Orange Peel

March 28 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (sold out)

March 29 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (just added)

May 9 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore (sold out)

May 10 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore (sold out)

May 11 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore (just added)

May 13 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

May 14 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

May 16 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre (sold out)

May 17 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre (just added)

June 6 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

June 7 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (sold out)

June 8 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (just added)

June 10 Salt Lake City @ The Depot (sold out)

June 11 Salt Lake City @ The Depot (just added)

June 13 Seattle, WA @ Neptune (sold out)

June 14 Seattle, WA @ Neptune (sold out)

June 15 Seattle, WA @ Neptune (sold out)

Photo Credit: Jon Uleis

