The Wood Brothers Add 18 New Shows to 2026 Tour in New Orleans, Denver, & More

The Wood Brothers have added 18 new shows to their 2026 tour plans, with stops on the Gulf Coast, in Texas, across the Southwest, and up through the West Coast. Artist presales begin Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale scheduled for Friday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. local time. Learn more here.

Highlights of the just-announced spring run include stops at Tipitina's in New Orleans, Mission Ballroom in Denver, The Fillmore in San Francisco, and Revolution Hall in Portland. Take a look at the full list of dates below.

The Wood Brothers’ previously announced winter 2026 tour begins at the end of January with shows across the Northeast and Midwest, including stops at The Eastern in Atlanta, two nights at The Orange Peel in Asheville, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The Grammy Award-nominated trio is celebrating two decades since the release of their debut album, Ways Not to Lose, and continuing to support their latest, critically acclaimed studio effort, Puff of Smoke.

2026 Tour Dates

1/29 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

1/30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

1/31 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

2/1 – North Birmingham, AL – The Lyric Theatre *

2/3 – Fernandina Beach, FL – Tigre Island Room * (Sold Out)

2/4 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre *

2/5 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live *

2/7-12 – Miami, FL – Jam Cruise 2026

2/26 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom ^

2/27 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

2/28 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage ^

3/1 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre ^

3/3 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall ^

3/4 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall ^

3/5 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium **

3/6 – Charlotte, NC – The Carolina Theatre ^

3/7 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre ^

3/26 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina's

3/27 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

3/28 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

3/29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

3/31 – Santa Fe, NM – The Lensic Performing Arts Center

4/1 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center

4/2 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

4/3 – Aspen, CO – Wheeler Opera House

4/4 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theatre

4/30 – Scottsdale, AZ – Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

5/1 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet's

5/2 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Solana Beach

5/3 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

5/5 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

5/6 – Medford, OR – Holly Theatre

5/7 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

5/8 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

5/9 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

6/13 - Columbia, MD - All Good Now

7/11 - Alta, WY - Targhee Fest

* w/ Ric Robertson

** w/ Katie Pruitt

^ w/ Elizabeth Moen

Photo credit: Laura Partain