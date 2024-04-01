The Woggles Release New Single Off Upcoming Album 'Time Has Come'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cult garage rock purveyors The Woggles will release the new 12-track album 'Time Has Come' on May 31st, via Wicked Cool Records.

The album -- the band's first studio full-length since 2017's 'Tally Ho!'-- features artwork by Scott Sugiuchi, and follows on the heels of the single "Mr. Last Chance" (b/w "The Will O' The Wisp') that was released last fall.

All digital pre-saves include 4 instant gratification tracks: "Hole In My Heart", "Nothing More To Say", "Flesh Hammer" and "Mr. Last Chance."

Pre-save / buy the vinyl/CD here: https://orcd.co/timehascome

Drummer Dan Eletxro says about his tune "Hole In My Heart": “You can drown all the sorrows you want on a barstool but eventually the booze recedes and you’re left to sweep up the all the pieces of broken heart and shattered dreams.”

Of the upcoming album, frontman “The Professor” Mighty Manfred(who also moonlights as a DJ, Monday-Friday on Little Steven's Underground Garage/SiriusXm Channel 21) says, "It's a tonnage of new tuneage and features the twin guitar attack of Graham Day and Shane Pringle, plus contributions from Little Steven, Greg Cartwright (Reigning Sound), Peter Greenberg (Barrence Whitfield & The Savages), and Pat Beers (The Schizophonics)!"

Graham Day's earlier band The Prisoners recently reformed and sold out the Roundhouse in London for shows in May. He's a stalwart on the Medway UK scene , which has also given rise to the Len Price 3. Day has played off and on with Billy Childish, most prominently in Thee Mighty Caesars.

About The Woggles:

For a band to not only last beyond 30 years together but keep scaling more imposing heights, it’s going to need a sense of purpose. In the case of The Woggles, the seasoned garage rockers passed that milestone with a renewed rallying cry to move ever forward!

The Woggles now feature a two-guitar attack with Graham Day (The Prisoners, Solar Flares, Thee Mighty Caesars) and Shane Pringle (Tiger! Tiger!, Bad Spell) on the 6 strings with Shane occasionally doubling up on saxophone!

“The band is not as much an institution as a way of life,” says frontman “The Professor” Mighty Manfred. “The main thing is to keep swimming, cause the shark has got to keep moving.”

The Woggles continue to feature the sock-it-to-them rhythm section of bassist Buzz Hagstrom and drummer Dan Eletxro, both also sometime members of savage English rockers Graham Day & The Gaolers.

“Alan Freed once said that ‘Rock and roll is a river of music that has absorbed many streams,’” quotes Manfred. “The Woggles drink from its many tributaries, from early rock and roll and R&B to ’60s garage rock, British Invasion, ’60s soul and forward.”

Fusing pure rock and soul from vintage sources into their own singular sound, The Woggles lay it down hard and loud but with more majesty than recklessness. Their beats and riffs are as strident as Manfred’s swagger and strut onstage. Having played in the past with Johnny Cash, Link Wray, The Zombies and nearly every garage rock group worth its salt, as Meredith Ochs wisely advised on NPR All Songs Considered: “Go see a Woggles show. It will change your life.”