The Wiggles to Bring Brand New Live Tour to 26 Cities Throughout Canada

The Wiggles are excited to announce their newest Canadian tour set to launch this Fall. The Wiggles' Party Time Tour! will support their new Party Time! album, which releases on June 28th. The Tour will visit twenty-six cities nationwide beginning in St John's, NL on Thursday, September 26th, and wrapping up in Abbotsford, BC on Wednesday, October 30th. For a complete list of tour dates and performance times, please visit www.thewiggles.com.

The Party Time Tour! will reunite Canada with Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony, as well as their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

As featured on the upcoming Party Time! album, parents and children alike can dance and sing along to classics like "Hokey Pokey," "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," "Skip To My Lou," and "Simon Says." Other show highlights include:

Joining Emma as she performs Irish, ballet and other bow-tiful dancing.

Listening to Anthony play his guitar, banjo and bagpipes.

Doing the actions with Simon as he sings "Simon Says", and if Lachy falls asleep, calling out "Wake up Lachy!" because we need him for the show!

Tickets for The Wiggles' Party Time Tour! go on sale Friday, May 31st. Tickets start at $40 and are available via www.thewiggles.com. Children under 12 months are free. Please visit www.thewiggles.com for the most up to date information, as well as exciting show announcements.

The Wiggles are more popular now than they have ever been in their 28-year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Netflix, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has more than 400,000 subscribers and nearly 750 million views! Their Treehouse TV shows are on in 6 million homes, and The Wiggles are the No 1 program with kids 2 - 11 across all kid's networks in Canada.

The Wiggles - Party Time Tour! 2019 SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 26

St John's, NL

Mile One Centre

Saturday, September 28

Halifax, NS

TBD

Sunday, September 29

Moncton, NB

Moncton Wesleyan Celebration Centre

Tuesday, October 1

Montreal, QC

The Théâtre St-Denis

Wednesday, October 2

Cornwall, ON

Aultsville Theatre

Thursday, October 3

Ottawa, ON

Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe

Friday, October 4

Brampton, ON

The Rose Theatre

Saturday, October 5

Kingston, ON

Leon's Centre

Sunday, October 6

Toronto, ON

Coca-Cola Coliseum

Tuesday, October 8

Belleville, ON

The Empire Theatre

Wednesday, October 9

Kitchener, ON

Centre in the Square

Thursday, October 10

Oshawa, ON

Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, October 11

London, ON

Centennial Hall

Saturday/Sunday, October 12-13

Hamilton, ON

FirstOntario Concert Hall

Tuesday, October 15

Burlington, ON

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre

Wednesday, October 16

Peterborough, ON

Peterborough Memorial Centre

Thursday, October 17

Sudbury, ON

Sudbury Community Arena

Sunday, October 20

Winnipeg, MB

Burton Cummings Theatre

Monday, October 21

Brandon, MB

Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

Tuesday, October 22

Regina, SK

Conexus Arts Centre

Wednesday, October 23

Saskatoon, SK

TCU Place

Thursday, October 24

Lloydminster, AB

Vic Juba Community Theatre

Saturday, October 26

Edmonton, AB

Edmonton EXPO Centre

Sunday, October 27

Calgary, AB

Bella Concert Hall

Tuesday, October 29

Vancouver, BC

The Orpheum Theatre

Wednesday, October 30

Abbotsford, BC

Abbotsford Centre





