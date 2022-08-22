Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The White Buffalo Announce Eighth Studio album 'Year Of The Dark Horse'

The White Buffalo Announce Eighth Studio album 'Year Of The Dark Horse'

The new album will be released on November 11.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

THE WHITE BUFFALO will return this fall with his eighth studio album titled YEAR OF THE DARK HORSE.

The Oregon-born, Southern California-bred artist has completed the record with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Fidlar) at his Neon Cross studio in Nashville. For THE WHITE BUFFALO, aka singer-songwriter-guitarist JAKE SMITH, it was time to take the less-traveled path and embark on a voyage of discovery.

"You think we're a country band? A folk band? Americana? Rock? What the f are you gonna say now?!" says SMITH. "With this album, I wanted something outside of what I've ever done. I wanted to open up. Do something dangerous. I'm hard to put into a singular genre as it is, but now I really wanted to take away any kind of preconception or pigeon-holing."

SMITH adds, "And don't ask me, cos I don't know what it is! It's a genre-bending thing--there's elements and influences from ELO, Daniel Lanois, Tom Waits, The Boss, circus, pirate music, yacht rock, and I'm driving and pushing some of these numbers in a way I've never done before."

Roughly based around the shifting of the seasons paralleled with the shifting of a relationship, on YEAR OF THE DARK HORSE, SMITH continues his evocative storytelling through emotionally weighted songs that allow the imagination of the listener to play an important part throughout; the music builds on a tale of debauchery (of the drunken variety) and blame, of love and loss, a life lived against the odds, the whole thing set in one lunar year, following our anti-hero through the highs and lows of the seasons.

From highlights "Kingdom For A Fool," "52 Card Pickup," and "Donna," YEAR OF THE DARK HORSE offers an invigorating and wonderfully unpredictable listen. A collection of 12 musical vignettes individual yet constant in flow, it's THE WHITE BUFFALO's most ambitious and well-rounded work to date, with the full scope of SMITH's songwriting craft is on view.

THE WHITE BUFFALO--now with seven albums plus various EPs in its locker--is rounded out by touring/recording compadres CHRISTOPHER HOFFEE, bassist/keyboards/guitars, and drummer MATT LYNOTT.

NPR's All Songs Considered tagged THE WHITE BUFFALO as an "amazing storyteller," the Los Angeles Times added "Smith's baritone echoes with villains and misfits, drunks, and philistines," and Classic Rock magazine declared TWB "America's darkest country/blues export...imagine a blue collar Tom Waits, or Nick Cave pumping gas in a station just off the highway."

YEAR OF THE DARK HORSE is the follow-up to THE WHITE BUFFALO's last album, On The Widow's Walk (Snakefarm, 2020) which was released one week after the entire world stopped during the global pandemic.

A powerful and prolific storyteller through his songcraft, SMITH's body of work includes prominent song and soundtrack placements in the worlds of TV and film including the shows Sons Of Anarchy, This Is Us, Californication, The Punisher, The Terminal List, and the films Shelter, Safe Haven and West of Memphis.

THE WHITE BUFFALO's dark blues and light Americana-roots-tinged folk provided a soundtrack of tunes for the entire seven season run of the FX original series Sons of Anarchy, which included 11 songs overall. The last song in the series finale for SOA "Come Join The Murder," earned THE WHITE BUFFALO his first-ever EMMY Award Nomination.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Michael Major


Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'
August 22, 2022

This 16-track album, her most honest and vulnerable to date, shows Tink’s potential fully realised and now flourishing more than ever before. Executive produced by multi-platinum producer and VP of A&R at Empire - Hitmaka, the album features an impressive roster of artists including 2 Chainz, TOOSI, Fabolous, G Herbo, Muni Long and more.
bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'bbno$ Announces New Upcoming Album 'bag or die'
August 22, 2022

The 14 track album will feature previous singles ‘piccolo’ and ‘mathematics’, and see bbno$ link up with long-time collaborators Yung Gravy and Diamond Pistols. Expect to hear a new level of elegance, as ever complimented by super-steezy lyrics about putting people onto the payroll and smashing through taxes in unique bbno$ style.
Photos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence MagazinePhotos: Chloe X Halle Cover the September/October 2022 Issue of Essence Magazine
August 22, 2022

ESSENCE Communications, Inc., the leading media, technology, and commerce company serving Black women and communities, revealed the beautiful sister duo Chloe x Halle as the cover of their September/October 2022 Issue. Check out photos of the new solo singer and upcoming Little Mermaid star on Essence Magazine now!
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 TrailerVIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 Trailer
August 22, 2022

Go, Do. Go! voice actors include Michela Luci as Tag Barker, Callum Shoniker as Scooch Pooch, Katie Griffin as Ma Barker, Martin Roach as Paw Barker, Lyon Smith as Spike Barker and Gilber Barker, Tajja Isen as Cheddar Biscuit, Judy Marshak as Grandma Barker, and Patrick McKenna as Grandpaw Barker. Watch the new video trailer now!
Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'
August 22, 2022

Pushing outside of her physical and mental comfort zone, the cohesive dual release marks Su’s first time creating outside of her 10x10 box room, collaborating with another artist, and producing trilingual tracks. The lyrics, which shift between English, Korean, and Spanish, serve as an optimistic reminder to live in the present.