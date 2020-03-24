The Voodoo Children Release Official Video for 'Caroline'

Today, the new Nashville-based band The Voodoo Children released the official video for "Caroline," the first single from their forthcoming debut EP Instant Nostalgia - Side A out this spring via Blood Bathe Records. The Voodoo Children is an ever-evolving community-based project revolving around Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and visual artist JT Daly, who fronted the Nashville-based band Paper Route and more recently co-produced K. Flay's album Every Where Is Some Where, including the hit single "Blood in the Cut" (for which Daly received Grammy nominations for Best Rock Song and Best Engineered Album).

AltPress said, "Airy vocals and unique elements such as the harmonica make this a mind-bending indie-rock experience, leaving listeners on the edge of their seats in anticipation of their debut EP."

Watch the video for "Caroline" below!

Last week, The Voodoo Children released "Let's Get Married," the second song to be released from the forthcoming EP. BrooklynVegan said the "fuzzy indie-psych-pop song" is "...in the ballpark of early Broken Social Scene and New Pornographers."

After "Caroline" was released, the song was featured by FLOOD Magazine, Alternative Press, Cool Hunting, NPR Music's New Music Friday playlist, as well as the official Spotify playlists Fresh Finds, New Noise, and The New Alt.

For the last 15 years, Daly has been recording and releasing music under the group moniker Paper Route, whose work (including three full-length records: Absence, The Peace of Wild Things, & Real Emotion) managed to penetrate the popular bandwidth with songs featured in (500) Days of Summer and FIFA 17 and a network performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. All these little fires have been pursued alongside art exhibitions, design work for Paramore, Sufjan Stevens, and Mutemath, composing and producing the soundtrack for ESPN's 30 for 30 film "Chuck & Tito." Following his Grammy-nominated work with K. Flay, he produced and co-wrote "Hallucinations" with PVRIS, which was recently placed #1 on Billboard's 25 Best Rock & Alternative Songs of 2019.

Instant Nostalgia - Side A tracklist:

1) 1969

2) Caroline

3) Let's Get Married

4) Knocking At A Shut Door

5) Follow Blind

6) Mad Wave

Photo Credit: David O'Donohue





