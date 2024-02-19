The Veronicas to Release First International Album in 10 Years This March

Fresh off the heels of their “Here To Dance” single drop last week, hitmaking sisters The Veronicas officially announced that Gothic Summer, their first international album in 10 years, will be released worldwide on March 22 via Big Noise Music Group. Presave HERE.

Jessica and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas first started feeding new album speculation in October 2023 when they released the fierce, melody driven anthem “Perfect.” The duo timed the release around their much-anticipated performance at the When We Were Young festival, which Forbes called “a perfect comeback.”

In December, they dropped the ska-pop-punk fusion “Detox” and confirmed that they had a new album titled Gothic Summer coming in March 2024.

After a much needed disconnect, the passion to create again came knocking and Gothic Summer was born. Lisa and Jessica found themselves with a myriad of stories to explore: confronting speculation and drama (“Here to Dance”), toxic obsession (“Detox”), the pressures of living in a social culture that is never satiated (“Perfect”) and more.

The 8-track album was produced by longtime collaborator, friend and Big Noise label-head John Feldmann, alongside a modern-day roll call of A-list pop/rock juggernauts including Travis Barker, Sierra Deaton, Ryan Linville (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan), Zhone (Troye Sivan, Kim Petras) and Chris Collins (Royal Otis, Matt Corby) who all challenged the duo to explore their expansive musical range more than ever before.

In addition to releasing new music, The Veronicas will hit the road for a 22-date U.S. Headline Tour (marking their return to U.S. stages after almost a decade).The ‘Gothic Summer' tour will run from April 3-May 5, with stops in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and more. Tickets are available now at theveronicas.com/tour.

THE VERONICAS ‘GOTHIC SUMMER'

HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

April 3rd: San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

April 5th: Seattle, WA - The Showbox

April 6th: Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

April 9th: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

April 10th: Denver, CO - Summit

April 12th: Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

April 13th: Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

April 14th: Chicago, IL - House of Blues

April 16th: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

April 17th: Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

April 19th: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

April 20th: Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore

April 21st: Boston, MA - Royale

April 22nd: New York, NY - Irving Plaza

April 24th: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

April 26th: Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

April 27th: Orlando, FL - House of Blues

April 28th: Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

April 30th: Dallas, TX - The Echo

May 1st: Houston, TX - White Oak

May 4th: Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

May 5th: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

ABOUT THE VERONICAS

Named “the ultimate pop-punk duo of the mid-aughts” by Nylon, The Veronicas have long been recognized for their famed blueprint in songwriting and career of multi-platinum studio albums which expertly balance vulnerability with a bit of rebellion. The hitmaking duo first emerged in 2005 with their now 4x ARIA-certified platinum, debut album The Secret Life of..., which featured hit singles such as "4ever" and" Everything I'm Not."

In 2007, they released their critically acclaimed, sophomore album Hook Me Up, which lauded their first international top-ten hit "Untouched." After a hiatus, the duo returned with their self-titled third studio album in 2014. In 2024, the duo will unveil their newest full-length body of work.

Titled Gothic Summer, the long-awaited project, which is their first international release in 10 years, finds the duo centered in their creativity as they embrace introspection and challenge societal pressures, shining a light on the truth beneath pop music's shimmering surface. Stay tuned for more on The Veronicas' Gothic Summer releasing via Big Noise Music Group this March.

Photo Credit: Logan Huffman