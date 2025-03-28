The Vegabonds Return with New Album in June; New Song Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Independent American rock band The Vegabonds will release their anticipated new album, Young & Unafraid, on June 20. Ahead of the release, their new song, “Till The Hurt Don’t Hurt,” is out now.

With the new album, the Alabama natives are poised for a long overdue breakout, as they put forth their most cohesive record to date. Produced by The Vegabonds and Tom Tapley (Blackberry Smoke, Pearl Jam), Young & Unafraid tells stories of heartbreak and redemption, as the band looks back on the highs and lows of their youth and the past decade they’ve spent on the road. Across these ten tracks, including previously released song, “Leave The Light On,” The Vegabonds showcase the genre-bending sound they’ve cultivated throughout their career, blending elements of their southern, indie and heartland rock influences.

Of the project, the group shares, “We’ve been playing together since college and this album really captures who we are as a band. It felt a little nostalgic making it, like we were sitting around a fire talking about the moments we’ve experienced together over the years; the good, the bad and the dumb. We hope that everyone can find themselves in these stories and it helps them remember what it felt like to be young and unafraid.”

Known for their dynamic live shows, the band has performed countless headline dates across the U.S. and Europe and joined renowned artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gregg Allman, Blackberry Smoke, Lukas Nelson, Whiskey Myers and The Red Clay Strays on the road. The Vegabonds will continue to tour through this summer including back-to-back nights at Charleston’s The Windjammer in June for two special album release shows. See below for the current tour itinerary, with more dates to be announced soon. Full details can be found at www.thevegabonds.com/tour.

Since forming in 2010, The Vegabonds have established themselves as “a force to be reckoned with” (Live For Live Music) and built a passionate grassroots following with fan-favorite singles such as “Georgia Fire,” “Shaky Hands,” “Partying with Strangers” and “Where We Used To Go.” Of the group, Music Row declared, “where has this awesome band been all my life…This has all the pulse-quickening snap, crackle and pop you could want of a country rocker,” while Atwood Magazine praised, “The Vegabonds are truly keeping southern rock and roll alive, but they’re not afraid to step outside of the established and partake in the experiential.”

THE VEGABONDS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

April 26—LaGrange, GA—Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park*

May 9—Huntsville, AL—Furniture Factory

May 10—Memphis, TN—Roosters

June 20—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer

June 21—Isle of Palms, SC—The Windjammer

July 6—Berwyn, IL—Fitzgerald’s - American Music Fest

August 17—Denver, CO—Levitt Pavilion

*supporting JJ Grey & Mofro

Photo credit: Garrett Cardoso

