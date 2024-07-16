The Used and Taking Back Sunday to Embark on Fall Co-Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock icons Taking Back Sunday and The Used will be hitting the road together for the first time in over a decade. The two will be co-headlining a series of shows this fall, featuring special guests Raue. The tour kicks off on October 9 in Oklahoma City, with stops to follow in Tulsa, Reno, Fresno, and more, before coming to a close on October 24 in Anchorage.

Pre-sale details are as follows:

Artist pre-sale tickets and VIP upgrades available July 17 @ 10am local time

Live Nation pre-sale tickets available July 17 @ 10am local time

Ticketmaster pre-sale tickets available July 17 @ 10am local time

Spotify pre-sale tickets available July 18 @ 10am local time

All tickets and VIP packages will be on sale July 19 at 10am local time HERE and HERE.

Shares The Used frontman robbietheused: “It’s been a really long time since we toured with Taking Back Sunday and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve known the guys for 100 years and we hope to know them for 100 more.”

Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara adds: “Over the years we’ve had the opportunity to create some wonderful memories with The Used and we look forward to making some new ones come October.”

Co-Headline Tour Dates:

October 9 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion (The Used closing)

October 10 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater (Taking Back Sunday closing)

October 12 – Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center (The Used closing)

October 13 – Tempe, AZ – Mullett Arena (Taking Back Sunday closing)

October 15 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre (The Used closing)

October 16 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center (Taking Back Sunday closing)

October 24 – Anchorage, AK – Alaska Airlines Center ^ (Taking Back Sunday closing)

^ - Thera supporting

Comments