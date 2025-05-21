The Technicolors Set Dates for ‘Heavy Pulp’ Album Release Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the announcement of their new album Heavy Pulp, rock band The Technicolors has announced a string of album release shows in Los Angeles, their hometown of Phoenix, and New York City. Tickets for the three shows will go on sale Friday, May 23 at 10 am PST. Along with the touring news, they have released the official video for their newest single, “Softcore.” Watch it below.

One of Heavy Pulp’s gentler moments, the official video for “Softcore” sees the band draped in the jewel tones of Oklahoma City venue Resonant Head. An isolated and moody performance, the video was directed by Jarod Evans and stars The Technicolors’ Brennan Smiley and BRONCHO’s Nathan Price who plays drums across the upcoming album. Sonically massive and brooding, Heavy Pulp will be released on August 29 via SoundOn.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

August 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

August 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

September 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room

Following their last album Cinema Sublimina, The Technicolors needed a moment to take a breath. Spending over a decade out on the road and constantly trying to put out enough music to keep other people happy, the band decided to slow down in order to not cut important corners. During this period of “dormancy” the band’s catalog shot to new heights, priming them for their biggest chapter yet. After putting their heads down in a time where bedroom pop was being favored, the band got to work and now reemerges in a space where being a rock band feels viable again.

Writing Heavy Pulp over the last two years, The Technicolors wanted to physically be in the room with the creatives they were working with. The album was produced by GRAMMY-nominated Robert Adam Stevenson (Queens of the Stone Age, The Kills). Ahead of the August 29 release date, they have also released the heavily muddied “Posh Spice” along with an official video.

ABOUT THE TECHNICOLORS:

Since introducing themselves in 2012, American rock band The Technicolors have woven a luminous sonic tapestry of fuzz-fueled riffs existing somewhere between the gloomy echoes of 90s Britpop and the snake-charmed stars of the Sonoran desert. Originally formed in Phoenix, AZ, band members Brennan Smiley (lead vocals, guitar), Sean Silverman (guitar, backing vocals), Nico Nicolette (bass guitar) and Kim Vi (keys) are now spread out across LA and Nashville.

The band's vast and diverse catalog is highlighted by a slew of critically-praised singles, including “Tonight You Are Mine,” “Neon Roses,” “Space Cadet” and “Dress Up For You.” Over the years, The Technicolors have evolved their sound, most notably on their 2021 album Cinema Sublimina.

Having been around the block a time or two as musicians, The Technicolors possess a maturity that only comes from trial and error. And sometimes that means knowing when to slow down for a second. Even though it may look to fans as if the band was on hiatus for 4 years, the work behind the curtain never stopped.

Taking a moment to regroup and be really intentional with their music, The Technicolors reemerge in 2025 into an ecosystem that feels more equipped for the type of music they make. In their dormancy, they watched their listenership continue to rise, pushing their catalog to over 100 million streams on Spotify alone. It only felt natural for this to be the time for them to step back out on the scene with a massive, brooding rock album. Their new album Heavy Pulp is set for release on August 29 via SoundOn.

Photo credit: Lupe Bustos

