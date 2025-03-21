The Sword Set First European Performances in Ten Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sword have announced their first European tour dates since 2015, with the recently reunited band slating a trio of intimate club performances alongside festival appearances, including Copenhell, Freak Valley, and Tons of Rock.

The Sword European Tour:

June 19 Copenhagen, DK Copenhell Festival

June 21 Netphen, DE Freak Valley Festival

June 22 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje

June 25 Gothenburg, SE Monument

June 26 Stockholm, SE Slaktyrkan

June 28 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock Festival

The legendary Austin-based band announced their reunion earlier this year, bringing their signature blend of crushing heaviness and cosmic groove back to audiences who have long awaited their comeback. JD Cronise, in conversation with Revolver, discussed The Sword’s Levitation Festival performance as a turning point for the foursome, describing the experience as “like putting on a comfortable pair of sneakers.” Kyle Shutt added: “I can’t tell you what it means to see everyone’s positive reception. It feels so good to see people out there almost more enthusiastic about the band than ever – it’s something we’ll never take for granted.”

Prior to their European dates, the band will play a pair of Texas shows: April 10 at the Granada Theater (Dallas) and April 11 at Paper Tiger (San Antonio). Additional performances will be announced soon.

The Sword is JD Cronise (vocals, guitar), Bryan Richie (bass, keyboards), Kyle Shutt (guitar, vocals), and Santiago Vela (drums). Following their 2003 inception, The Sword quickly became one of the most revered names in heavy music. With a blend of crushing riffs, intricate storytelling, and a sound that bridges classic metal and modern rock, The Sword has released six albums: Age of Winters (2006), Gods of the Earth (2008), Warp Riders (2010), Apocryphon (2012), High Country (2015) and Used Future (2018).

Photo credit: Dave Creaney

