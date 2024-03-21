The Story So Far to Release New Album 'I Want To Disappear'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Story So Far have announced their upcoming 5th studio album, I Want To Disappear, out June 21 via Pure Noise Records.

Produced by Jon Markson (Drug Church, KOYO), the album features previously-released single “Big Blind” alongside nine brand new The Story So Far tracks. I Want To Disappear comes nearly six years after the band's previous album Proper Dose, which debuted at #19 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Pre-order's for I Want To Disappear are available at https://lnk.to/TheStorySoFar.

Alongside the announcement, The Story So Far has unveiled a new single and music video for “Letterman”. The track finds the band doing what they do best – unapologetic vulnerability and defiance that draws the listener in. The music video for “Letterman” is available to stream now here.

The Story So Far will be joining A Day To Remember on their summer tour with Four Year Strong, Militarie Gun, Pain Of Truth, and Scowl. The band will be visiting cities throughout the United States and Canada, kicking off on June 6 in Waite Park, MN, and making stops in Cleveland, Atlantic City, Raleigh, Dallas, Seattle, Chicago, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN, on July 28. Tickets will be on sale March 22 at 10am local time at https://thestorysofarca.com/#TOUR.

The Story So Far Tour Dates with A Day To Remember

June 6 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

June 8 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park*

June 9 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater*

June 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

June 12 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

June 14 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica*

June 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena*

June 16 – Buffalo, NY – Terminal B at The Outer Harbor*

June 18 – Mississauga, ON – The Theater at Great Canadian Resort*

June 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

June 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Carrie Furnace - Four Chord Music Festival !

June 23 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

June 25 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena#

June 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center#

June 28 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs#

June 29 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Health Care Amphitheatre#

June 30 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion#

July 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater#

July 3 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park#

July 5 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory#

July 6 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater#

July 7 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum#

July 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center^

July 10 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamon Arena^

July 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena^

July 14 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^

July 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU^

July 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum^

July 19 – San Diego, CA – PetCo Park^

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre^

July 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 24 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater^

July 25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

July 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom^

July 28 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium^

! Festival performance

* with A Day To Remember, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun

# with A Day To Remember, Four Year Strong, and Pain Of Truth

^ with A Day To Remember, Four Year Strong, and Scowl

PHOTO CREDIT: ERIC SOUCY