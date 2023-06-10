The Steve Slagle Band to Appear at The Birdland Theatre This Month

The Steve Slagle Band will appear at The Birdland Theatre June 16-18.



The Steve Slagle Band includes Steve Slagle on Alto sax ( & flute), Scott Wendhol on Trumpet ( & Flugelhorn), Gary Versace on Piano*, Ugonna Okegwo on Bass, and Jason Tiemann on Drums.

*except June 17th



Steve will be playing songs from his most recent Panorama label recordings --which have gone to the top of radio charts nationwide--a mixture of music for a 2-horn front line that includes unusual standards along with his well-known original compositions and arrangements.



Apple Music just chose Steve Slagle's recording 'The Power Of Two'

(Panorama Records) as all-time 'Alto Essentials'. The track 'I'll Wait and Pray' is included among many all-time great Alto Saxophonists.



LISTEN HERE



Steve is also performing with his trio Carnegie Weill Recital Hall for the Paul Simon Fellowship Thursday, June 8th.



Steve will also be in beautiful Southern Italy the weekend of July 8th at the club 'Tatum Art' in Polermo, Italy.