The Snuts Team Up With Rachel Chinouriri on New Single 'End of the Road'

Scottish indie rockers The Snuts have teamed with rising artist Rachel Chinouriri on the uplifting new single "End Of The Road".

"End Of The Road" is the band's third taste of new music since their acclaimed debut album, W.L. reached No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart last year. The Snuts are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to W.L.

Produced by Detonate and Coffee at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios, "End Of The Road" is an anthem for the broken-hearted. A song full of hope, lead singer Jack Cochrane said of the track "'End of The Road' is intended to be a musical antidote.

A remedy for heartache. We wanted the track to be direct and truly versify a sense of self forgiveness and redemption." He continues, "The soothing tones of our friend Rachel Chinouriri, who features heavily in the song, helps inject an almost confessional burst of light throughout."

"This song came about quite spontaneously which is sometimes how the best things come about,' Rachel Chinouriri said. 'I really loved it when I first heard it and when I met the boys the lyrics and melody came to us so naturally. You can hear the difference in mine and Jack's accents, which I think adds something unique to the song. Glasgow and London truly combine so well here.'

Never content to stay still, "End Of The Road" is a further evolution of the band both sonically and lyrically. The track follows their ferocious, protest song '"Burn The Empire" and the politically charged jab at social media, "Zuckerpunch".

The Snuts have truly hit their stride. With a UK chart-topping album under their belts and an arsenal of adoring fans, the Whitburn, West Lothian group is well on its way to being one of the most vital bands in recent years.

The Snuts will perform at numerous festivals in the UK this summer. Tickets are available here.

Listen to the new single here:

The Snuts Tour Dates

May 12, 2022 - Coventry, UK - HMV Empire REvive Live 2.0

May 13, 2022 - Hebden Bridge, UK - Trades Club Revive Live 2.0

May 14, 2022 - Falkirk, UK - Temple Revive Live 2.0

May 28, 2022 - Warrington, UK - Neighbourhood Weekender

May 29, 2022 - Norwich, UK - Neck of the Woods

June 04, 2022 - Leeds, UK - Live At Leeds

June 17, 2022 - Isle of Wight, UK - IOW Festival

July 09, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - TRNSMT

July 19, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park w/ Gerry Cinnamon

July 29, 2022 - Matlock, UK - Y Not

July 31, 2022 - Penrith, UK - Kendall Calling