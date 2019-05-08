The Selecter Announces 40th Anniversary US Tour

UK 2-Tone trailblazers The Selecter have announced their40th Anniversary US Tour, kicking off in September at NYC's Gramercy Theatre. The band will play an extended, hit-rich set each night with additional fan-favorites and surprises spanning their entire catalog. They will also be joined for a few songs by guest vocalist Rhoda Dakar (The Bodysnatchers) who will open each show with a special DJ set.



2019 also sees the 40th anniversary of the 2-Tone movement. The genre was a crucial multi-racial, multi-cultural explosion born out of Coventry and the Midlands that transformed British Pop - other pioneers included The Beat, The Specials and Madness. The Selecter first formed in 1979, releasing their breakout and historically important debut studio full-length Too Much Pressure shortly after. The Gold-selling album climbed to #5 in the UK, charting for thirteen weeks while hit singles like "On My Radio" (#8), "Three Minute Hero" (#16), and "Missing Words" (#23) all held strong chart positions and helped bring the band to the international stage.



Several albums later - following critically acclaimed releases like Celebrate the Bullet andSubculture - The Selecter went on to release one of their most urgent records yet with 2017'sDaylight. The album saw the band breaking onto the UK album charts once again, proving that the band's anarchic passion is alive and well, and that 2-Tone is still as important as it's ever been. The Selecter brought their powerful and necessary message of unity back to the US that summer, supporting Rancid and Dropkick Murphys and returned to the West Coast last year for a headline run that saw the band perform live on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic.



The Selecter is led by their iconic frontwoman Pauline Black and co-fronted by fellow original member Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson. As one of very few women in the 2-Tone scene, Black is often referred to as the Queen of Ska and is not only an integral figure in the music community, but is also a published author, talented actress and celebrated style icon (most recently being featured by Vogue for her fashion influence).



Catch The Selecter on their 40th Anniversary Tour this fall with special guest Rhoda Dakar - all confirmed dates can be found below - and for all up-to-date information on new music and shows, please stay tuned to www.theselecter.net.

Confirmed Tour Dates

9/11 @ Gramercy Theatre in New York, NY

9/12 @ Once Ballroom in Boston, MA

9/13 @ The Kent Stage in Kent, OH

9/15 @ Marquis Theater in Denver, CO

9/17 @ Mezzanine in San Francisco, CA

9/18 @ The Casbah in San Diego, CA

9/19 @ The Casbah in San Diego, CA

9/20 @ Saint Rocke in Hermosa Beach, CA

9/21 @ The Glass House in Pomona, CA





