The Secret Sisters' 'Saturn Return' Commentary Album Out Today

The special commentary version of The Secret Sisters' acclaimed new album, Saturn Return, is out today. Stream/purchase HERE. Recorded this past February at their last shows before the pandemic at the Seattle Symphony, the release features the real-life sisters, Laura and Lydia Rogers, discussing each track on the album with producer Brandi Carlile. Watch the album trailer below.

In celebration of the release, The Secret Sisters will perform a special livestream concert this Tuesday, September 22 at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT via Topeka. The event will feature Laura and Lydia performing with a full band for the first time since releasing Saturn Return in February. Full details and ticket information can be found here.

Produced by Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth, Saturn Return was released earlier this year on New West Records (stream/purchase here). Recorded at Carlile's home studio in Washington state, the album finds the Grammy-nominated duo with a new creative focus, singing individually for the first time instead of relying solely on their trademark harmonies-something Carlile challenged them to do. In celebration of the release, Laura and Lydia were featured on "CBS This Morning" this past May as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series performing three songs from the album: "Late Bloomer," "Nowhere Baby" and "Hold You Dear."

Named after the astrological occurrence that takes place approximately every 29 ½ years, the album heralds the arrival of a new era for Laura and Lydia-both of whom experienced extreme change and transformation during the making of the record. Grappling with the grief of losing both grandmothers, while also both becoming first-time mothers, the sisters reflect on their world view, relationships and own mortality through the album's ten songs.

Watch the album trailer here:

