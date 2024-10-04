The Revivalists Frontman David Shaw Releases 2nd Solo Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed singer-songwriter and The Revivalists frontman David Shaw has released his second solo album, Take A Look Inside via his own Yokoko Records today. To celebrate the release, Shaw is sharing the official music video for the deeply meaningful and incredibly catchy new pop single, "When You Love Somebody." It was directed by Texas-based graphic and motion designer Andrew Knives.

“'When You Love Somebody' came out of some relationship troubles,” Shaw admits. “Lyrically, it speaks for itself. We tend to hurt the ones we love the most because we think they’re always going to be there. It’s a bit of a paradox. On the other side, the people you love the most can f*cking hurt you the most. Love is tough, man. It can make you feel so good like you’re on top of the f*cking world, or you’re down at the bottom of the well.”

The release of Take A Look Inside was preceded by the release of three songs, including the fearlessly optimistic, “Arms of the River,” which came out with a behind-the-scenes video of Shaw and his band recording at Esplanade Studios. Before that, Shaw shared the intensely personal title track. A meditation on past traumas and a beacon of love, hope, and positivity going forward, “Take A Look Inside” was accompanied by an animated official music video also directed by Andrew Knives.

In addition, the album includes the powerful “Alabama,” Shaw’s heartfelt response to the ongoing battle against women’s reproductive rights as well as this spring’s Alabama Supreme Court ruling that embryos created during IVF fertility treatments should be considered children. Shaw’s frustration – as well as the recent birth of his daughter – inspired his emotional return to the feelings originally captured while recording the song at the historic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL.

Produced by Shaw at Esplanade Studios in his adopted home base of New Orleans, LA, Take A Look Inside sees Shaw exploring life and love against an organically created backdrop of hazy acoustic guitar, ethereal piano, and bluesy grooves, all told with acute intuition, keen insight, and unabashed honesty. The gifted singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist spent much of the past few years writing and recording the album in bursts of inspiration amidst an unceasingly busy schedule – not only as frontman for chart-topping, Multi-Platinum rock band The Revivalists but also as a new husband and dad.

“It’s easy to run for your entire life,” Shaw says. “As you get older, there are always emotions and thoughts you don’t want to touch. Much of Take A Look Inside was about sitting down for even five minutes and asking, ‘What is this feeling? Why is it being brought up now?’ I chose to face these feelings, ask what they needed, and use them. By shedding some of this s, I didn’t have as much anxiety. I was happier all around too.

“I hope people can listen to this album when they need some kind of medicine,” he continues. “I want it to be like a trusted friend you can lean on who never judges you. I’ve realized I’m forever a student of life. I love learning about myself, my friends, and my family. Having a child has profoundly shifted my perspective and how I approach life. I wish I’d started this process ten years ago, but life happens when it happens. I’m thankful to be growing more than ever.”

Shaw will mark the arrival of Take A Look Inside with a series of eagerly awaited headline dates. The “Take A Look Inside Tour” begins October 31 at New Orleans, LA’s historic Tipitina’s, and then travels through late November until it picks back up again next year with a newly announced winter 2025 leg of the tour running from February 22 through March 2. Support on select dates comes from The Crowe Boys (October 31-November 13), Leah Blevins (November 15-24), and Angel White (February 22-March 2). VIP packages will be available featuring an exclusive pre-show experience with Shaw including an acoustic soundcheck performance, personal photo, and more. Additional dates will be announced. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.davidshaw.com/shows.

Shaw is also slated for top-billed solo appearances at Austin, TX’s Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, October 6 and Sunday, October 13. In addition, The Revivalists have a wide range of festival dates and headline shows slated through mid-October. For more information re: The Revivalists, please see www.therevivalists.com/tour.

DAVID SHAW – “TAKE A LOOK INSIDE TOUR” 2024/2025

OCTOBER

6 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

13 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

31 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s †

NOVEMBER

1 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall †

2 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse †

5 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle †

6 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East †

8 – Columbus OH – A&R Music Bar †

9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre †

12 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House †

13 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar †

15 – Denver, CO – Summit ^

16 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen ^

19 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater ^

20 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile ^

22 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent ^

23 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom ^

24 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up Tavern ^

DECEMBER

8 - Glasgow, UK - Poetry Club

10 - Manchester, UK - The Lodge

11 - London, England - St. Pancras Old Church

2025

FEBRUARY

20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave Bar **#

21 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater **#

22 – Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge **#

25 – Cleveland, OH – Asylum Room at Masonic Auditorium **#

26 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry at Fillmore **#

28 – New York, NY – Brammercy Theatre *#

MARCH

1 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall **#

2 - Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse **#

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Special Guests The Crowe Boys

^ w/ Special Guest Leah Blevins

** Newly Announced Date

# w/ special guest Angel White

David Shaw made his extraordinary solo debut with 2021’s David Shaw, exemplifying his hard-working and courageous nature as he placed a renewed focus on self-care and personal growth. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, Solange), the album saw the singer, songwriter, musician and producer following the direction of his own internal compass, riling up his raw rock ‘n’ roll impulses as he opens up like never before as a lyricist, poet, and storyteller. Noticing something within himself that, as he says, he “needed to water,” Shaw began to create a new personal equilibrium in his life. Listening solely to his own creative impulses, Shaw constructed a studio in his backyard where the songs took shape before recording at The Parlor Recording Studio in his home base of New Orleans, LA. Accompanying Shaw on the album is an ensemble of talented musicians and friends including Neal Francis (vocals/guitar), PJ Howard (drums), Mike Starr (bass), and Chris Gelbuda (guitar).

In addition to The Revivalists’ five studio albums – which have earned over 1 billion worldwide streams and include the RIAA 3x Platinum-certified #1 hit, “Wish I Knew You” – Shaw spearheaded the creation of the band’s RevCauses, a philanthropic umbrella fund supporting organizations dedicated to investing in our communities, health, and environment. By donating a portion of ticket sales, through fan donations, and a variety of other fundraising efforts, the band assists multiple national and local organizations in building a better future. Current organizations benefitting from RevCauses include After School Matters, Mercy Ships, Musically Fed, Trans Lifeline, ACLU of Louisiana, Healing Minds NOLA, New Orleans Family Justice Alliance, and Restore The Mississippi River Delta.

Photo Credit: Skylar Watkins

