The Revelries Share 11-Song Compilation Album

The band’s major label debut is scheduled for release later this year.

Sep. 14, 2022  

EDGEOUT Records and The Revelries are excited to share their self-titled compilation album. This collection of songs features fan favorites like "Cliche Love," "Girls Like You," and "So High" and is a perfect sampling of The Revelries anthemic pop-rock guitar-driven releases from EDGEOUT Records.

The Revelries began as the brainchild of the 24-year-old Monroe, Louisiana-bred vocalist/guitarist Beau Bailey in his dorm room during the fall of 2016 at Louisiana State University. They worked to transform their band into their own version of high-energy, U.K.-style Pop-Rock performing to audiences in local Baton Rouge dive bars to private events to venues across the Southeast.

In January 2020, The Revelries signed a development deal with EDGEOUT/UMG/UMe and entered into their program THE STUDIO where they recorded their first full length album with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Matt Wallace (The Replacements, Faith No More, Maroon 5). The band's major label debut is scheduled for release later this year.

EDGEOUT focuses on the development and curation of young mainstream rock bands and artists that will be the future rock movement in the music industry.

Listen to the new single here:

