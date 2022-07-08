The Revelries Drop New Single 'Sleep Talk'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 8, 2022  
EDGEOUT Records and The Revelries are excited to share "Sleep Talk," the latest release in a string of anthemic pop-rock guitar-driven song releases via EDGEOUT Records.

The Revelries began as the brainchild of the 24-year-old Monroe, Louisiana-bred vocalist/guitarist Beau Bailey in his dorm room during the fall of 2016 at Louisiana State University. They worked to transform their band into its own version of high-energy, U.K.-style Pop-Rock performing to audiences in local Baton Rouge dive bars to private events to venues across the Southeast.

In January 2020, The Revelries signed a development deal with EDGEOUT/UMG/UMe and entered into their program THE STUDIO where they recorded their first full-length album with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Matt Wallace (The Replacements, Faith No More, Maroon 5). The band's major-label debut is scheduled for release later this year.

EDGEOUT focuses on the development and curation of young mainstream rock bands and artists that will be the future rock movement in the music industry.

Listen to the new single here:

