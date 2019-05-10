The Rembrandts Release New Single BROKEN TOY

The Rembrandts-the pop-rock duo of multi-instrumentalists and songwriters, Phil Solemand Danny Wilde, debut their new single, "Broken Toy" with a quirky, fun lyric video debuting today on Parade callingthe song"...a prime example of The Rembrandts' irreverent musical magic."



Their new studio album, Via Satellite, is set for release on August 23 via Blue Élan Records. This album marks The Rembrandts first studio album in 18 years and features meticulous, guitar-driven songs that explore every nook and cranny of the pop continuum. The "Broken Toy" hews toward dizzying power-pop with hollering vocals awash in emotional grit. The video's nostalgic feel of the animation and graphics is definitely retro-MTV and leaves one with the same upbeat feeling The Rembrandts delivered back then. As Phil Solem says of the song, "'Broken Toy' is stream of consciousness fresh from a bitter end, complete with a Jetsons-esque orchestral middle section as played by rusty wind-up dolls whose springs have sprung. A catastrophic confessional of rock, popping."



Listen, share, and pre-order here!



Many know The Rembrandts as the pop-rock duo who co-wrote "I'll Be There For You" otherwise known as the "Friends Theme" song, which garnered a Grammy nomination, spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart, topped the charts in Canada and Scotland, and continues to find new audiences thanks to Friendsreruns. But before that song, there were other Top 40 hits like "Just The Way It Is, Baby", "Johnny Have You Seen Her," "Someone," "Burning Timber" and "This House Is Not A Home."



After going their separate ways in the late 90's, the pair reunited for a proper Rembrandts album, 2001's Lost Together."We just got tired of not seeing each other, and we got together and made another record, which we had just a helluva good time doing," Solem says. "It was just like starting over. It was very au naturel."

The Rembrandts Official Website





