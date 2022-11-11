The Regrettes Share 'Further Joy' Deluxe Edition
The group is kicking off a headline tour in April 2023.
The Regrettes release the deluxe edition of their celebrated third studio album, Further Joy, via Warner Records. Rolling Stone says the album "...captures the Regrettes' effortless transformation from teenage punks into pop powerhouses."
Further Joy Deluxe includes the three new songs, "Dummy", "Shapeshifter", and "Answer." The band shared about the new, expanded edition: "We are SO excited about these three new songs that we recorded while creating Further Joy. Each one feels incredibly special to us and expands the world of further joy even deeper. We hope you love them as much as we do :')" Further Joy Deluxe is available digitally now.
With Further Joy, The Regrettes, consisting of singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums), have written a manual for living in these times, replete with highly personalized songs about things we're all going through.
Night shares, "that phrase, 'further joy,' summarized what it meant to be on the hamster wheel of constantly chasing happiness, but in turn, that's what makes you unhappy. I was stuck in a loop of wanting to be better, wanting to be good, and therefore I couldn't be here. I couldn't be present."
The desire to break free of that cycle is what the band's third album, Further Joy, is all about: a joyous and self-aware soundtrack for those interested in what Lydia refers to as "dancing the pain away." The original version of Further Joy is available here in formats including digital/streaming, CD, and vinyl.
The band recently announced that they will support Yungblud on his 29-date headlining tour of North America in 2023. The band will perform in cities including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and Nashville. Tickets for all dates are on sale now here.
The band recently shared their music video for "Barely On My Mind," directed by Claire Vogel. The video was recorded on the streets of Brooklyn ahead of their sold-out Irving Plaza show during the Further Joy headlining tour.
Listen to the new deluxe album here:
The Regrettes Tour Dates w/ Yungblud
Fri Apr 28 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Sat Apr 29 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
Tue May 2 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House And Event Center
Thu May 4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
Sun May 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Thu May 11 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Fri May 12 - Irving, TX - - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
Sat May 13 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Tue May 16 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre
Wed May 17 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Fri May 19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
Sat May 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater
Sun May 21 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
Tue May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Wed May 24 Wallingford, CT - The Dome At Oakdale
Fri May 26 - Toronto, ON - History
Sun May 28 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
Fri Jul 7 - Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
Sat Jul 8 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater At White River State Park
Tue Jul 11 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
Wed Jul 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AA
Fri Jul 14 - New York, NY - The Rooftop At Pier 17
Sat Jul 15 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sun Jul 16 - Boston, Ma - MGM Music Hall At Fenway
Wed Jul 19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Fri Jul 21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Sat Jul 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Mon Jul 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Tue Jul 25 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
From This Author - Michael Major
November 11, 2022
The renowned playwright and director James Lapine casually meets the 86-year old Rose Styron - poet, journalist, human rights activist and widow of the famed author William Styron - and is promptly invited to lunch. Expecting a couple of great stories, he brings along his camera. Watch a first look video clip of the new documentary now!
Jin Woo Shares Single 'Don't Be Late for the End of the World'
November 11, 2022
Instead, Woo packed up his things and moved from California to Las Vegas, Nevada where he built a legitimate bankroll playing high stakes no limit Texas hold ‘em. Overtime, Woo started using his winnings to purchase DJ equipment and rare vinyl. Soon, Woo was spinning private desert parties for some of his richer poker friends.
Interview: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell Talk Working Together In THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING
November 11, 2022
Ben Platt and Kristen Bell are teaming up in the new Prime Video original film, The People We Hate At the Wedding. BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt and Bell ahead of the film's premiere to discuss working on the film, what their go-to song to sing at a wedding would be, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Kinder Releases New EP 'Akwaaba'
November 11, 2022
Kinder (aka Savannah and Briony Osei) share their liberating new EP “Akwaaba” via Warner Music Australia. The four track EP see’s the duo bringing their audience back to the dancefloor and to their club roots with recent singles “Keep Up”, “Gettin’ On Ova”, as well as new track “Take Away” and an extended version of “Keep Up”.
Sickick Delivers Another Mash-up With 'Miss a Thing'
November 11, 2022
Collaborating with noteworthy artists such as Madonna, Post Malone, 070 Shake, Fireboy DML and more, Sickick is making a name for himself in music without ever showing his face. Bringing together elements of trap, bass, reggaeton, electro and R&B, the masked artist has crafted his unique style of electronica.