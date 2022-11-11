The Regrettes Share 'Further Joy' Deluxe Edition

The Regrettes release the deluxe edition of their celebrated third studio album, Further Joy, via Warner Records. Rolling Stone says the album "...captures the Regrettes' effortless transformation from teenage punks into pop powerhouses."

Further Joy Deluxe includes the three new songs, "Dummy", "Shapeshifter", and "Answer." The band shared about the new, expanded edition: "We are SO excited about these three new songs that we recorded while creating Further Joy. Each one feels incredibly special to us and expands the world of further joy even deeper. We hope you love them as much as we do :')" Further Joy Deluxe is available digitally now.

With Further Joy, The Regrettes, consisting of singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums), have written a manual for living in these times, replete with highly personalized songs about things we're all going through.

Night shares, "that phrase, 'further joy,' summarized what it meant to be on the hamster wheel of constantly chasing happiness, but in turn, that's what makes you unhappy. I was stuck in a loop of wanting to be better, wanting to be good, and therefore I couldn't be here. I couldn't be present."

The desire to break free of that cycle is what the band's third album, Further Joy, is all about: a joyous and self-aware soundtrack for those interested in what Lydia refers to as "dancing the pain away." The original version of Further Joy is available here in formats including digital/streaming, CD, and vinyl.

The band recently announced that they will support Yungblud on his 29-date headlining tour of North America in 2023. The band will perform in cities including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and Nashville. Tickets for all dates are on sale now here.

The band recently shared their music video for "Barely On My Mind," directed by Claire Vogel. The video was recorded on the streets of Brooklyn ahead of their sold-out Irving Plaza show during the Further Joy headlining tour.

The Regrettes Tour Dates w/ Yungblud

Fri Apr 28 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Sat Apr 29 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

Tue May 2 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House And Event Center

Thu May 4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Sun May 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Thu May 11 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri May 12 - Irving, TX - - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat May 13 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Tue May 16 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre

Wed May 17 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Fri May 19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Sat May 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun May 21 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

Tue May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Wed May 24 Wallingford, CT - The Dome At Oakdale

Fri May 26 - Toronto, ON - History

Sun May 28 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

Fri Jul 7 - Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

Sat Jul 8 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater At White River State Park

Tue Jul 11 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

Wed Jul 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AA

Fri Jul 14 - New York, NY - The Rooftop At Pier 17

Sat Jul 15 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sun Jul 16 - Boston, Ma - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

Wed Jul 19 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Fri Jul 21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sat Jul 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Mon Jul 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Tue Jul 25 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater