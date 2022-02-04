The Regrettes Release 'Monday' Remixes EP
The track was originally released in 2021.
Today, The Regrettes share the "Monday" Remixes EP, featuring new versions of the band's latest single, "Monday," from Toronto-based dance music trio, The Wyze, and Vancouver-based producer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist, On Planets.
The band recently confirmed their 17-date headling "Get The F*ck Out of LA" Tour in February and March 2022. The tour kicks off in Tulsa on February 19th with stops in cities including Tulsa, Albany, Richmond, New Orleans, Houston and more (full dates below). Additionally, the band has confirmed appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo 2022. Tickets for all dates are available here.
The Regrettes continue to solidify their reputation for unapologetically honest pop songs and powerful live shows. The band earned widespread acclaim with the 2019 release of their sophomore LP How Do You Love?, including NME who declared them "truly unstoppable," and Teen Vogue who praised their "incredibly self-aware, empowering pop-punk" with additional accolades from Vogue, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more. The band has headlined sold-out shows throughout North America and Europe, performed at festivals including Coachella and Reading + Leeds, and have appeared on Good Morning America, Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Listen to the new EP here:
Tour Dates
Feb 19 - Tulsa, OK at The Vanguard
Feb 21 - Colorado Springs, CO at Black Sheep
Feb 22 - Fort Collins, CO at Aggie Theatre
Feb 25 - Milwaukee, WI at Rave II
Feb 26 - St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall
Feb 27 - Ft. Wayne, IN at Piere's
Mar 1 - Buffalo, NY at Rec Room
Mar 3 - Syracuse, NY at Westcott Theatre
Mar 4 - Burlington, VT at Higher Ground
Mar 5 - Albany, NY at Empire Live
Mar 6 - Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance
Mar 9 - Richmond, VA at Broadberry
Mar 11 - Louisville, KY at Headliners
Mar 13 - Cincinnati, OH at Taft Ballroom
Mar 15 - New Orleans, LA at Toulouse Theatre
Mar 16 - Houston, TX at Warehouse Live Studio
Mar 17 - San Antonio, TX at Paper Tiger
Apr 15 - Indio, CA at Coachella
Apr 22 - Indio, CA at Coachella
Apr 29 - May 01 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival
Jun 06 - Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival
Jun 17 - Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo
Jul 08 - Glasgow, UK TRNSMT Festival