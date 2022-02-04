The Regrettes Release 'Monday' Remixes EP

Today, The Regrettes share the "Monday" Remixes EP, featuring new versions of the band's latest single, "Monday," from Toronto-based dance music trio, The Wyze, and Vancouver-based producer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist, On Planets.

The band recently confirmed their 17-date headling "Get The F*ck Out of LA" Tour in February and March 2022. The tour kicks off in Tulsa on February 19th with stops in cities including Tulsa, Albany, Richmond, New Orleans, Houston and more (full dates below). Additionally, the band has confirmed appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo 2022. Tickets for all dates are available here.

The Regrettes continue to solidify their reputation for unapologetically honest pop songs and powerful live shows. The band earned widespread acclaim with the 2019 release of their sophomore LP How Do You Love?, including NME who declared them "truly unstoppable," and Teen Vogue who praised their "incredibly self-aware, empowering pop-punk" with additional accolades from Vogue, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more. The band has headlined sold-out shows throughout North America and Europe, performed at festivals including Coachella and Reading + Leeds, and have appeared on Good Morning America, Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Listen to the new EP here:

Tour Dates

Feb 19 - Tulsa, OK at The Vanguard

Feb 21 - Colorado Springs, CO at Black Sheep

Feb 22 - Fort Collins, CO at Aggie Theatre

Feb 25 - Milwaukee, WI at Rave II

Feb 26 - St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall

Feb 27 - Ft. Wayne, IN at Piere's

Mar 1 - Buffalo, NY at Rec Room

Mar 3 - Syracuse, NY at Westcott Theatre

Mar 4 - Burlington, VT at Higher Ground

Mar 5 - Albany, NY at Empire Live

Mar 6 - Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance

Mar 9 - Richmond, VA at Broadberry

Mar 11 - Louisville, KY at Headliners

Mar 13 - Cincinnati, OH at Taft Ballroom

Mar 15 - New Orleans, LA at Toulouse Theatre

Mar 16 - Houston, TX at Warehouse Live Studio

Mar 17 - San Antonio, TX at Paper Tiger

Apr 15 - Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 22 - Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 29 - May 01 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

Jun 06 - Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival

Jun 17 - Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo

Jul 08 - Glasgow, UK TRNSMT Festival