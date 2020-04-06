The Psychedelic Furs Upcoming Album Moves Release Date to July 31

The much-anticipated upcoming studio album by The Psychedelic Furs Made of Rain has moved to July 31 by Cooking Vinyl.

The Psychedelic Furs have released the following statement via their Facebook page:

"Due to the current situation we are all facing around the world, and because of the logistical issues it has presented us with, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the release of Made Of Rain to July 31st. It's been a long time since we've put out a new album, and we want to make sure that we can make it available to everyone. A bit of a delay will allow us to do that. Thanks for your patience! #PFurs #MadeOfRain #StaySafe"

For The Psychedelic Furs touring information: http://www.thepsychedelicfurs.com/#shows





