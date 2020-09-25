The Pretty Things Reveal Video For 'Come Into My Kitchen'

The Pretty Things have shared a video for "Come Into My Kitchen" from their acclaimed new record 'Bare As Bone, Bright As Blood' released today through Madfish Music.

A beautifully orchestrated tribute from the band to their iconic frontman Phil May who sadly passed away suddenly in May 2020; "Come Into My Kitchen" is accompanied by a moving visual of lovingly curated archive material from across the band's career interwoven with special footage from their sold out 2018 'Final Bow' show that marked The Pretty Things' retirement from electric performance.

A powerful take on the Robert Johnson classic and a return to the delta-blues they loved as young men, this an essential recording for Pretty Things fans - "Come Into My Kitchen" finds Dick Taylor once again demonstrating his mastery of blues guitar while Phil May's vocal is masterful and impassioned, once again proving why he is such an influential figure in the history of British popular music.

"Come Into My Kitchen" is taken from their brand-new album 'Bare As Bone, Bright As Blood'. Released today by long time label Madfish, the album showcases 12 stripped-down tracks that will no doubt contribute towards The Pretty Things' incredible legacy. Already receiving high praise from critics, the record

Consistent with The Pretty Things' ambitious musical history and refusal to simply sit still creatively, this album is the breathtaking outcome of a personal challenge set by the band to themselves; to create meaningful new music in a stripped back, acoustic-driven format. 'Bare As Bone, Bright As Blood' achieves this intention emphatically, resulting in the life-affirming sound of two truly incredible musicians and lifelong friends playing together at their experimental best.

'Bare As Bone, Bright As Blood' is out now on CD, gatefold 2xLP on red vinyl and digitally, and is available here

Watch the new video here: