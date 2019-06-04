The Prescriptions Share SHE IS WAITING Music Video, Tour With John Paul White Starts Thursday

Today, the Nashville-based rock band The Prescriptions released the music video for their single "She Is Waiting" from their debut album Hollywood Gold out now through Single Lock Records. This week the band embark on a tour opening for John Paul White beginning with a show at Andy's Bar & Grill in Denton, TX this Thursday, June 6. See full list of tour dates below.

"'She is Waiting', one of the standout tracks on Hollywood Gold... finds the band delving into more of an alt-country sound that seems fitting for the world-weary lyrical stream of consciousness," stated Glide Magazine. "There is also a jangly guitar rock sound to the song and an undertone of power pop, with the catchiness of the tune bringing to mind fellow Alabamians and Single Lock labelmates Belle Adair. The band's ability to write infectious, guitar-driven rock songs - increasingly harder to come by these days - makes them an act to watch."

Watch "She Is Waiting" via YouTube:

Buzz has been building in their local Nashville community since the band's formation several years ago from the likes of Mother Church Pew, No Country For New Nashville, East of 8th, and The Deli Nashville who said, "Straddling the lines between early grunge and indie rock, The Prescriptions package their unique sound in the form of Hollywood Gold... Their first album showcases the diversity in their songwriting; the title track has the sound of Wilco with the slight harmonica touch of John Popper, while "Broken Wing" has a hint of Neil Young."

In an interview with lead singer and songwriter Hays Ragsdale, Billboard stated that Hollywood Gold, "demonstrates a considerable breadth in Ragsdale's writing, ranging from Laurel Canyon folk rock and Americana to echoes of vibey new wave and power pop."

The Prescriptions have played a smattering of shows across the U.S. in support of their debut having already opened for John Paul White at Atlanta's Terminal West and Birmingham's The Lyric Theater last month. See the full list of upcoming tour dates with White below.

Tour Dates with John Paul White:

June 6 - Denton, TX @ Andy's Bar & Grill

June 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

June 11 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House Concert Hall

June 12 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

June 14 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

June 15 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

June 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

June 18 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

June 20 - Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

June 23 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

June 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

June 26 - Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

June 27 - Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall





