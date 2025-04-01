The Pogues to Embark on First U.S. And Canadian Dates In Thirteen Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Pogues have announced their first U.S. and Canadian dates in thirteen years, including a festival stop in Boston (Seísun Festival). The tour will include guest vocalists and musicians celebrating forty years of the album Rum Sodomy & The Lash. Full dates below. Tickets on sale Friday April 4. More info here.

Legendary and lauded vocalists Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn, Lisa O’Neill and Nadine Shah join original members James Fearnley, Jem Finer, and Spider Stacy along with special guest musicians Holly Mullineaux (bass), Jordan O’Leary (banjo), Fiachra Meek (pipes/whistles - Alfi), Jim Sclavunos (drums - The Bad Seeds) James Walbourne, (guitarist, - Pretenders) plus brass section Pete Fraser, Daniel Hayes and Ian Williamson. Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac and John Francis Flynn will also take up guitar, harp and multiple instruments respectively during the show. You never know who else might join the stage along the way...

Released in 1985, Rum Sodomy & the Lash is a cornerstone of punk and alternative rock, renowned for its raw energy, poetic lyrics, and infectious melodies. The band are set to play the legendary album in full, including b-sides, extended version tracks plus a special selection of their most beloved material.

Album highlights include iconic songs like 'Rainy Night in Soho,' 'A Pair of Brown Eyes' and 'Dirty Old Town.' Ranked among Rolling Stone’s Best 500 Albums of All Time and featured in such tastemaker books as 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die; Rum Sodomy & the Lash is a certified classic which has influenced countless artists globally and continues to impact listeners forty years on.

Live Dates: (More TBA)

September 5 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theater

September 7 - Boston, MA - Seisíun Festival

September 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

September 10 - Toronto, ON - History

September 12 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

September 16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

September 17 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Photo credit: Holly Whitaker

Comments