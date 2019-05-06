The Paranoyds Share New Song TRADE OUR SINS

Los Angeles-based gritty, garage rock four-piece The Paranoyds recently announced a new 7-inch, "Hungry Sam"/"Trade Our Sins" out on July 12th via new label home Suicide Squeeze. Following last month's release of the A-Side, today the band share the incredible B-side. Premiering on Matt Wilkinson's Beats 1 show via Apple Music, "Trade Our Sins" is a cautionary slowdance fit for the end of the night or the end of the world. Desire's doomsday has arrived, and as vocalist/bassist Staz Lindes warns "the train is coming" over a simple waltz of guitars and keys, we hear of two lovers in a now-or-never moment to share in sin's delights before it's too late. While the band describes this b-side as a one-off from their core sound, it offers an enchanting, seductively playful side of the band. Check out the track now HERE.

"Hungry Sam"/"Trade Our Sins" is out today digitally, and will be out on7-inch vinyl on July 12th. This will be a one-time pressing of 750, 650 on Orange Crush color vinyl, and 100 on Neon Yellow color vinyl - pre-order it HERE.

The Paranoyds embark on a West Coast tour with Tacocat next month, with more exciting tour dates to come. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

The core of The Paranoyds began with Laila Hashemi (keyboardist-vocals) andLexi Funston (guitars/vocals) whose friendship carried from preschool days to the halls of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. Ditching the playground for the practice space in high school, they caught up with Staz Lindes (bass/vocals) and welcomed David Ruiz (drums, vocals) in 2015. The Paranoyds' mission to craft songs with the gritty spunk and dark playfulness of a cult-classic splatter film is shared equally. Their self-described "sister vocal act" shares the snarling, over-it-but-totally-into-it vocals throughout their songs, moving from dirty surf-pop guitar jams to power-packed garage rock.

Perhaps as rejection of the digital construct in which self-promotion thrives, The Paranoyds have kept a low profile on social media, keeping in the punk traditions of eschewing societal norms. They do what precocious punk bands do best - hit the road and make the world listen. They know the world is watching, from their outings as direct support for DIIV, Albert Hammond Jr., Sunflower Bean, and BRONCHO.

The Paranoyds' debut release on Suicide Squeeze offers a sign of more to come in 2019. Watch this space for more: https://theparanoyds.bandcamp.com/

Tour Dates:

06/11/19 - Seattle, WA @ Belltown Yacht Club

06/12/19 - Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett w/ Tacocat

06/13/19 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux w/ Tacocat

06/14/19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court w/ Tacocat

06/15/19 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge w/ Tacocat

06/17/19 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada w/ Tacocat

06/18/19 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (upstairs) w/ Tacocat

06/19/19 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda (outside) w/ Tacocat

06/21/19 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf w/ Tacocat

06/22/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar w/ Tacocat

06/23/19 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah w/ Tacocat

06/25/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater w/ Tacocat

Photo Credit: Tony Accosta





