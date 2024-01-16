The Ozark Mountain Daredevils Announce 'When It Shines' The Final Tour

Formed in the early ‘70s, they are best known for their chart-topping hit singles “If You Wanna Get To Heaven” and “Jackie Blue.”

By: Jan. 16, 2024

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils Announce 'When It Shines' The Final Tour

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils are a seminal American rock band renowned for their distinctive fusion of country, rock, and pop music. Formed in the early ‘70s, they are best known for their chart-topping hit singles “If You Wanna Get To Heaven” and “Jackie Blue.”

They have toured relentlessly, captivating audiences with their timeless hits and electrifying live performances, earning them a dedicated fanbase worldwide.

With a grateful heart and an undying spirit, the band announces their farewell tour, "When It Shines," scheduled to take place throughout 2024-2025. The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will retire from touring at the end of 2025. Full tour dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

This final tour promises an electrifying experience, showcasing the band's classic hits, fan favorites, and a retrospective journey through their illustrious career. Audiences can expect an unforgettable musical celebration of the band's legacy, with each performance an ode to the enduring impact The Ozark Mountain Daredevils have had on the music industry.

"‘When It Shines' is not just a tour; it's a heartfelt farewell to our amazing fans who've supported us throughout the years," expressed co-founding partners John Dillon and Michael “Supe” Granda. 

"We're immensely grateful for the love and unwavering support we've received for over 50 years. This tour is our way of saying thank you and celebrating the incredible journey we've had together."

Don't miss the chance to be part of music history as The Ozark Mountain Daredevils bid farewell with their "When It Shines" final tour, celebrating a remarkable musical journey.

For more information, including tour dates, venues, and ticket purchases, please visit www.ozarkdaredevils.com or follow their social media channels for updates and announcements.




