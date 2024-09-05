The Oak Ridge Boys' New Album 'Mama's Boys' To Release in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY® Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys have announced that their new album, Mama’s Boys from Lightning Rod/Thirty Tigers, is set for release on Friday, October 25. This project marks their fifth collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and was recorded at Historic RCA Studio A and Blackbird Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. To build anticipation for the album, the first single, “I Thought About You, Lord,” featuring Willie Nelson, is available for download and streaming on all digital platforms today and has been premiered exclusively by Whiskey Riff.

“When David Cobb played, “I Thought About You, Lord”, written by Willie Nelson, I felt I was listening to a masterpiece,” shares Duane Allen. “I thought Willie has recorded with just about everyone but us. So, I called Buddy Cannon, who had recently been producing Willie, to see if Willie would sing his song with us. He replied that he would be honored to sing with the Oaks. When Willie’s vocals were finished, the masterpiece was completed!

The Oak Ridge Boys have always had a special way of connecting with listeners through their heartfelt lyrics and pure, harmonious vocals. In their new album, Mama’s Boys, their first with Ben James singing tenor, they’ve chosen songs that pay tribute not just to their own mothers, but to mothers everywhere who give us life, hope, and unwavering love. This album is a celebration of the profound impact that mothers have, offering a musical homage to the love and strength that shape our lives. Through Mama’s Boys, Cobb and The Oak Ridge Boys continue to touch our hearts, reminding us of the timeless bond we share with the women who raised us.

‘Mama’s Boys’ Track Listing:

01. That’s The Way Mama Made It

02. Mama’s Boys

03. Mama’s Teaching Angels How To Sing

04. Ever With Me

05. Her Voice

06. Mama Sang For Me

07. Come On Home

08. I Thought About You, Lord (Feat. Willie Nelson) // Premiered by Whiskey Riff

09. Sweetest Gift

10. Divine Witness

The Oak Ridge Boys continue to tour the country on their American Made Farewell Tour, which is still being booked. The Boys were also excited to launch their new website this year with a new look, store, videos, and more!

The Oak Ridge Boys have received four Academy of Country Music, two American Music, five Billboard, four Country Music Association, five Grammy, and twelve Gospel Music Association Dove awards, to name a few. They are members of the Grand Ole Opry, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame. They have achieved seventeen #1 hits, including “Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Trying To Love Two Women,” “(I’m Settin’) Fancy Free,” “American Made,” and the unforgettable “Elvira.” With an astounding thirty-seven Top 20 country hits, with twelve gold, three platinum, and one double-platinum album, The Oak Ridge Boys have long made their mark in every facet of the gospel, pop, and country music industry.

The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour Dates Include:

SEP 05 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

SEP 06 - The Palace Theatre / Greensburg, Pa.

SEP 07 - Weinberg Center For The Arts / Frederick, Md.

SEP 08 - Wayne County Fair / Wooster, Ohio

SEP 12 - Prairie Band Casino & Resort - Great Lakes Ballroom / Mayetta, Kan.

SEP 13 - Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center / Shawnee, Okla.

SEP 14 - Waco Hippodrome Theatre / Waco, Texas

SEP 15 - Kansas State Fair / Hutchinson, Kan.

SEP 20 - Country Tonite Theater / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

SEP 21 - Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 05 - Mississippi Coliseum / Jackson, Miss.

OCT 06 - Pensacola Saenger Theatre / Pensacola, Fla.

OCT 18 - Turfway Park / Florence, Ky.

OCT 19 - Walker’s Bluff Casino / Carterville, Ill.

OCT 25 - Greenville Municipal Auditorium / Greenville, Texas

OCT 26 - Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

NOV 13 - Medina Entertainment Center / Medina, Minn.

NOV 14 - Prairies Edge Casino Resort / Granite Falls, Minn.

NOV 15 - Sevenwinds Casino, Lodge & Conference Center / Hayward, Wis.

NOV 16 - Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel / Tama, Iowa

NOV 21 - Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas / New Philadelphia, Ohio

NOV 22 - Macomb Center for the Performing Arts / Clinton Township, Mich.

NOV 23 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort / Mount Pleasant, Mich.

