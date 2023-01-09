The New Pornographers to Release Their Merge Records Debut Album 'Continue as a Guest'

Continue as a Guest, the new album from The New Pornographers, is set for release on March 31 via Merge Records-their first for the label. Pre-save/pre-order here. The first single, "Really Really Light," is out today with an accompanying video directed by Christian Cerezo.

In celebration of the new album, The New Pornographers are set for a run of U.S. shows this spring, with support from Wild Pink. The dates include two nights at Chicago's Thalia Hall, as well as further performances at New York's Brooklyn Steel and Boston's Royale.

Artist presale begins Tuesday, January 10 at 10 a.m. local-sign up for the presale code here. A portion of proceeds from presale tickets sold via the band's website will be donated to abortion rights organization Frontera Fund. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

A co-write with Dan Bejar (Destroyer), "Really Really Light" is a refashioning of a cutting-room-floor track from the band's acclaimed 2014 album Brill Bruisers. "Part of my process throughout the years has been messing with things I never finished. I really liked Dan's chorus, and for a while I was just trying to write something that I felt like belonged with it," A.C. Newman shares.

"I was thinking of the Aloe Blacc song 'The Man' which interpolated the chorus from Elton John's 'Your Song' and thought it would be fun to interpolate a song that no one knows. Not trying to sound like Aloe Blacc, just doing some interpolating of my own. It became a game of writing a verse that felt like a part of the same song. In my mind, I was striving for a little Jeff Lynne-era Tom Petty, a classic go-to."

Newman began work on Continue as a Guest at his Woodstock, New York home over the course of a year, after the band had just finished touring behind 2019's In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights. During the writing and recording process, he discovered new lyrical, artistic and sonic approaches experimenting with his own vocal register.

The 10-track record is produced by Newman and features compatriots Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, John Collins, Todd Fancey and Joe Seiders as well as contributions from saxophonist Zach Djanikian and in addition to the Bejar co-write, glimmering track "Firework in the Falling Snow" was co-penned by Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz, Sad13).

The album tackles themes of isolation and collapse, following the ambivalence of day-to-day life during the pandemic and the endless pitfalls of living online. But Newman says that Continue as a Guest's title track also addresses the continually rolling concerns that come with being in a band for so long.

"The idea of continuing as a guest felt very apropos to the times," he explains. "Feeling out of place in culture, in society-not feeling like a part of any zeitgeist, but happy to be separate and living your simple life, your long fade-out. Find your own little nowhere, find some space to fall apart, continue as a guest."

The New Pornographers have previously released eight studio albums, including their classic debut, Mass Romantic, reissued in 2021 to celebrate the 21st anniversary of its premiere. Their latest, In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights, debuted at #2 on the Billboard Alternative Chart, #6 on the Billboard Rock Chart and #15 on the Billboard Album Chart. It was hailed as "infectious" by NPR, while Rolling Stone praised "the Canadian power-pop crew keeps cranking out songs where the hooks-per-minute ratio is almost unseemly."

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

April 19-Asheville, NC-Salvage Station*

April 20-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse*

April 21-New Orleans, LA-Tipitina's*

April 22-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall*

April 23-Dallas, TX-Studio at The Factory*

April 25-Austin, TX-Paramount*

April 26-Oklahoma City, OK-Tower Theatre*

April 27-St. Louis, MO-Sheldon Concert Hall*

April 28-Omaha, NE-The Waiting Room*

April 29-Kansas City, MO-The Truman*

April 30-Denver, CO-Gothic Theatre*

May 3-St. Paul, MN-The Fitzgerald*

May 4-Milwaukee, WI-Turner Hall*

May 5-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall*

May 6-Chicago, IL- Thalia Hall*

May 8-Cincinnati, OH-Memorial Hall*

May 9-Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall*

May 11-Detroit, MI-El Club*

May 12-Toronto, ON-Danforth*

May 13-Burlington, VT-Higher Ground Ballroom*

May 14-Norwalk, CT- Wall Street Theater*

May 15-Boston, MA-Royale*

May 17-New York, NY-Brooklyn Steel*

May 18-Philadelphia, PA-Union Transfer*

May 19-Washington, DC-9:30 Club*

May 21-Saxapahaw, NC-Haw River Ballroom*

*with Wild Pink