The New Colossus Festival Announces First Wave of Artists

The New Colossus Festival returns to New York City's Lower East Side and promises to deliver another highly curated lineup of emerging artists from around the world including: 36? (CA), Boy With Apple (SE), Claudia Bouvette (CA), Data Animal (DE), Fears (UK), French Cassettes (US), Hope (DE), Jane Inc. (CA), Nat Vazer (AU), Plàsi (SE), Plattenbau (DE), Poster Paints (US), Public Body (UK), Silverbacks (IE), Sobs (SG), Teenage Halloween (US), Thus Love (US) + More!

Kicking off on Wednesday, March 8, 2022, and running until Sunday, March 12, the festival and its industry conference is an opportunity to discover the next wave of artists across multiple independent NYC venues including Mercury Lounge, Berlin, Arlene's Grocery, Bowery Ballroom, Bowery Electric, Heaven Can Wait, Pianos, and more.

Started in 2018, The New Colossus Festival has since established itself as the first stop in the US for many emerging international artists. Festival organizers celebrate New York City's long-standing tradition of welcoming artists and are looking forward to sharing their love of music with the community they've built over the years.

Named after Emma Lazurus's 1883 sonnet featured on The Statue of Liberty, The New Colossus Festival is a multi-day, multi-venue showcase and conference for emerging musical talent from around the world that converges on New York City's Lower East Side.