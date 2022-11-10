The New Colossus Festival Announces First Wave of Artists
The festival is kicking off on Wednesday, March 8, 2022, and running until Sunday, March 12.
The New Colossus Festival returns to New York City's Lower East Side and promises to deliver another highly curated lineup of emerging artists from around the world including: 36? (CA), Boy With Apple (SE), Claudia Bouvette (CA), Data Animal (DE), Fears (UK), French Cassettes (US), Hope (DE), Jane Inc. (CA), Nat Vazer (AU), Plàsi (SE), Plattenbau (DE), Poster Paints (US), Public Body (UK), Silverbacks (IE), Sobs (SG), Teenage Halloween (US), Thus Love (US) + More!
Kicking off on Wednesday, March 8, 2022, and running until Sunday, March 12, the festival and its industry conference is an opportunity to discover the next wave of artists across multiple independent NYC venues including Mercury Lounge, Berlin, Arlene's Grocery, Bowery Ballroom, Bowery Electric, Heaven Can Wait, Pianos, and more.
FIRST WAVE INCLUDES
36? (CA)
802 (CA)
Adwaith (UK)
Anthony OKS (CA)
Arverne (US)
Astronomies (NO)
Ava Vegas (DE)
BIG SEA (IT)
Bloomsday (US)
Blushing (US)
Bonnie Trash (CA)
Boy With Apple (SE)
boy wonder (CA)
Buff Ginger (US)
Bummer Camp (US)
CHARMAINE (CA)
Claudia Bouvette (CA)
Clea Anaïs (CA)
Colatura (US)
church crush (US)
Data Animal (DE)
Day & Dream (US)
Dead Tooth (US)
Deep Sea Peach Tree (US)
Diary (US)
Dirty Freud (UK)
Father Koi (US)
Fears (UK)
French Cassettes (US)
Gäy (DK)
GIUNGLA (IT)
Hang Him to the Scales (US)
Heaven For Real (CA)
Helen Ganya (UK)
Her Dark Heaven (US)
Her Skin (IT)
High. (US)
His His (CA)
Hoorsees (FR)
Hope (DE)
InCircles (US)
J. Pastel (US)
Jane Inc. (CA)
Jeanines (US)
Jolé (UK)
Julia Logan (SE)
Kali Horse (CA)
Keegan Powell (CA)
Keeper E. (CA)
knitting (CA)
KOKO (IT)
Lahnah (US)
Lauren Lakis (US)
Laveda (US)
Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys (DE)
Lukka (US)
LUNACY (US)
MANE (AU)
Marci (CA)
Mary Shelley (US)
Monsoon (US)
My Son The Doctor (US)
Nat Vazer (AU)
Naya Ali (CA)
NEVVA (US)
O. Wake (US)
Oh Imanuela (UK)
Pale Dīan (US)
Phillip Jon Taylor (UK)
Picture Show (US)
Plàsi (SE)
Pons (US)
Poster Paints (US)
Public Body (UK)
Pulsr (US)
Punchlove (US)
Ringing (US)
Robber Robber (US)
Roost.World (US)
Saloon Dion (UK)
Secret American (US)
Shallow Waves (CA)
Shanghai Qiutian (CN)
Shred Flintstone (US)
Sid Simons (US)
Silverbacks (IE)
Slow Fiction (US)
Slut Magic (US)
Snotty Nose Rez Kids (CA)
Sobs (SG)
Spirits of Leo (US)
stranger waves (US)
Teenage Halloween (US)
Ten Minute Detour (CA)
The After Hours (US)
The Garrys (CA)
The Pleasure Majenta (DE)
The Tarrys (US)
The Vices (NL)
THUS LOVE (US)
Two-Man Giant Squid (US)
Web Hex (US)
Windier (US)
Work Wife (US)
Wynona Bleach (UK)
Started in 2018, The New Colossus Festival has since established itself as the first stop in the US for many emerging international artists. Festival organizers celebrate New York City's long-standing tradition of welcoming artists and are looking forward to sharing their love of music with the community they've built over the years.
Named after Emma Lazurus's 1883 sonnet featured on The Statue of Liberty, The New Colossus Festival is a multi-day, multi-venue showcase and conference for emerging musical talent from around the world that converges on New York City's Lower East Side.
