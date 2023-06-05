The Melvins Announce Co-Headlining Tour with Boris: 'Twins of Evil Tour'

Tickets for the “Twins of Evil Tour” are on-sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 am local time.
The Melvins, continuing their 40th anniversary celebrations, have announced the “Twins of Evil Tour,” a seven-week trek that sees the Los Angeles-by-way-of-Washington band joined by Japanese trio Boris, with both groups performing classic albums in their entirety: Bullhead (Melvins) and Heavy Rocks (Boris).
“40 years as the Melvins!!! What better way to celebrate that unlikely milestone than by setting off on the ‘Twins of Evil Tour’ with our friends, Boris,” Buzz Osborne shares of a set that will see the iconic band perform the beloved Bullhead album in its entirety, as well as additional tracks across their discography. “This will be a stone groove!”
Boris’ Takeshi adds: “Could anyone have predicted such an astonishing event, that Boris and the Melvins would tour the entire USA together? Since the mid-1980s, the Melvins have had an enormous influence on artists of all genres not only limited to heavy music, and have brought forth a surge of faithful followers over the years. Needless to say, Boris is just one of these many bands influenced by the mighty Melvins, and we took our name from a song title off of the 1991 album, Bullhead.”
The Melvins have already had an eventful 40th anniversary year, recently wrapping up a stint on the Ipecac Geek Show tour with labelmates Mr. Bungle and Spotlights, before venturing overseas for the band’s first European outing since 2018.
The group were also recently featured on a series of Revolver covers, marking their 1983 inception with a trio of portraits shot by Tool’s Adam Jones. Ipecac Recordings has spent the year highlighting previously released Melvins’ albums with quick-to-sell-out vinyl reissues. Currently available (https://ipecac.lnk.to/Melvins2023) are Tres Cabrones, Houdini Live 2005, and The Bulls & The Bees + Electroretard.
Tickets for the “Twins of Evil Tour” are on-sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 am local time. Mr. Phylzzz opens on all dates.
August 24 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
August 25 Pomona, CA The Glass House
August 26 Fresno, CA Strummer’s
August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
August 28 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
August 29 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
August 31 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
September 1 Seattle, WA The Showbox
September 2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
September 3 Bozeman, MT The ELM
September 5 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
September 6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
September 7 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
September 8 Chicago, IL Metro
September 9 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
September 11 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
September 12 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
September 13 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall
September 14 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
September 15 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian
September 16 Maspeth, NY Desertfest NYC
September 18 Albany, NY Empire Live
September 19 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
September 20 Bethlehem, PA MusicFest Café
September 21 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
September 22 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre
September 23 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
September 24 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
September 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
September 27 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
September 28 Savannah, GA District Live
September 29 Birmingham, AL Saturn
September 30 New Orleans, LA Tipitina’s
October 2 Houston, TX Warehouse Live – Studio
October 3 Austin, TX Mohawk
October 4 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
October 5 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
October 6 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
October 7 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
October 9 Denver, CO Summit
October 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
October 13 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
October 14 San Diego, CA House of Blues
Photo credit: Chris Casella
