The Lumineers Unveil North American Dates of the Automatic World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lumineers have announced the eagerly awaited North American leg of their epic Automatic 2025 world tour. Headline dates begin July 3 and include stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across the US and Canada through mid-October.

Highlights include shows at such vaunted venues as New York City’s Citi Field (July 11), Boston, MA’s Fenway Park (July 18), Denver, CO’s Mile High Stadium (August 2), Los Angeles, CA’s Kia Forum (August 9), Seattle, WA’s T-Mobile Park (August 16), Chicago, IL’s Soldier Field (August 30), Washington, DC’s Nationals Park (September 6), Detroit, MI’s Comerica Park (September 13), Philadelphia, PA’s Citizens Bank Park (September 19). Special guests for the tour will be Young The Giant, St. Vincent, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lake Street Dive, Vance Joy, The Backseat Lovers, Dr. Dog, Hippo Campus, Tom Odell, and Chance Peña.

The upcoming tour celebrates the arrival of The Lumineers’ hugely anticipated new album, Automatic, available via Dualtone worldwide on Friday, February 14. Pre-orders are available now. “Same Old Song,” the first single from the album, is proving to be the fastest-rising single of the band’s career. It’s currently #4 at AAA and #6 at Alternative radio in the States, while achieving #4 at Alternative and #14 at Active Rock in Canada, cementing The Lumineers’ continued impact on the modern music landscape.

For first access to tickets, fans can register now for the Artist Presale tickets by signing up here. Artist presales begin Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21 at 10:00 am (local).

VIP Experiences will also be available starting with the Artist presale and include a premium reserved seat or GA pit ticket with early entry to the venue, an invitation to the pre-show Automatic Travel Lounge, an exclusive retro merchandise pack, and more. Details are available here.

Amex Presale Tickets™ for select shows in the U.S. and Canada will be available to American Express Card Members for purchase HERE starting Tuesday, February 18th at noon (local), before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports and music through Amex Experiences™.

On top of their own shows, The Lumineers will headline upcoming festivals including Tempe, AZ’s Extra Innings Festival (February 28), Louisville, KY’s Bourbon & Beyond (September 11-14), and Richmond, VA’s Iron Blossom Music Festival (September 20-21).

Additionally, The Lumineers will celebrate the Valentine’s Day release of Automatic with a special late-night TV performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, airing tomorrow, February 13, on NBC (check local listings).

After twenty years of musical partnership, Automatic finds Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites traveling new sonic and thematic terrain with their most raw and personal collection thus far. Both men, now dads, fully embraced the life-altering, unromantic challenges and rewards of family life. When they reconvened to write, the emerging songs featured a new, aching vulnerability, sly humor, and bold acknowledgments of need – for love, respect, and connection in an increasingly chaotic world.

Inspired by Peter Jackson’s 2021 Beatles documentary Get Back, the band, with the help of co-producers David Baron and Simone Felice, set up shop in the expansive tracking room at Woodstock's Utopia Studio. Multiple set-ups – with two sets of drums, three different pianos, and an array of amps, guitars, vocal mics – were laid out, allowing the musicians to pivot and capture as much as possible with minimal delay. The process further freed The Lumineers to perform the songs as a unit, allowing the band to capture the raw, organic presentation of the anthemic new tracks. For the first time on a Lumineers album, the band is credited as co-producers alongside Felice and Baron, who also engineered and mixed, as he did on the band’s last two albums.

Recorded in less than a month, the album, as Schultz says, feels “very much of this era.” While songs like the self-effacing “Asshole” and the spartan, wry “Better Day” reveal a risky intimacy and heretofore untapped undercurrent of humor, Automatic remains what fans around the world have come to love about The Lumineers – shadowy themes wrapped in upbeat, infectious melodies, sky-high choruses destined to be sung by tens of thousands each night on the road, and what Fraites calls “a palpable sense of connection between Wes and me. There’s lots of love on this record.”

THE LUMINEERS THE AUTOMATIC WORLD TOUR 2025 NORTH AMERICA

February

*28 - Tempe, AZ - Extra Innings Festival

July

3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

*5 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

9 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

11 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

22 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

23 - Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

29 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

30 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August

2 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

5- San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

6 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

9 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

14 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

30 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

September

3 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

*11 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

*21 - Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Festival

23 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

26 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

27 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

30 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

October

1 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

4 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

7 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

8 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

10 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

11 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

Photo Credit: Noa Griffel

Comments