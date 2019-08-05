The Lumineers Release New Video For LEADER OF THE LANDSLIDE

The Lumineers have released the music video for "Leader Of The Landslide," a song off their upcoming album III out September 13 on Dualtone (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S. and Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world. The upcoming album is a cinematic narrative told in three chapters, with songs from each chapter focusing on one primary character out of three generations of the fictional Sparks family. Each chapter is being released as an audio EP within the full-length album. Songs and videos from Chapter I, Gloria Sparks was released this past spring, and "Leader Of The Landslide" marks the second song released from the second chapter Junior Sparks, the grandson of the aforementioned Gloria. Chapter III will revolve around Gloria's son Jimmy Sparks.

"Left For Denver", the last song of Chapter II, will be available on August 16 with the video coming on August 19. All the videos for III are directed by Kevin Phillips and produced by Neighborhood Watch. Phillips is known for his films Super Dark Times and Too Cool For School.

Watch the video here:

III is the third album by two time GRAMMY-nominated band The Lumineers whose line up is original members and songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites plus Lauren Jacobson, Stelth Ulvang, Byron Isaacs and Brandon Miller. III follows two platinum albums, the 2012 self-titled debut and the 2016 sophomore album Cleopatra. "Gloria," which Jon Pareles picked for the New York Times playlist upon release of its video, has topped the charts at three formats: Alternative, Triple A and Americana, and it follow the band's tremendous legacy at radio including 18 #1 hits on various radio formats. The band has sold out tours across the world, with over 300,000 tickets sold on 2017's Cleopatra World Tour and ended with 27 sold out arena shows.





