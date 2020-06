The Lumineers Postpone August-September 2020 Dates

The Lumineers announce the postponement of their North American tour dates that would have been in August and September. The band will announce rescheduled shows at a later time. Original tickets that were purchased for the postponed shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates, no further action required. Refunds will be available by request. Ticketholders will receive an email directly from their point of purchase with instructions for obtaining a refund.

Dates effected are below

August 12, 2020 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT

August 14, 2020 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

August 15, 2020 - Gorge Amphitheatre - George, WA

August 18, 2020 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

August 21, 2020 - Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA

August 25, 2020 - Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA

August 26, 2020 - Gila River Arena - Glendale, AZ

August 29, 2020 - Coors Field - Denver, CO

September 2, 2020 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

September 4, 2020 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB

September 8, 2020 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

September 11, 2020 - SaskTel Centre - Saskatoon, SK

September 12, 2020 - Bell MTS Place - Winnipgeg, MB

September 15, 2020 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO

September 18, 2020 - Frank Erwin Center - Austin, TX

September 22, 2020 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

September 24, 2020 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

Related Articles View More Music Stories