The Lounge Society Share New Single 'Upheaval'

The Lounge Society have shared new track "Upheaval", the latest to be taken from their upcoming debut album Tired of Liberty, that is due out August 26th via Speedy Wunderground.

"Upheaval" follows recent singles "No Driver" and "Blood Money" and showcases the flip side of the coin to what The Lounge Society can do. Well-known for the whirlwind intensity with which they can ply their trade, "Upheaval" brings proceedings back down to earth with plaintive acoustic guitar interplay and subtly shuffling percussion.

The band comment: "Upheaval has a calmer atmosphere than anything we've done before and looking back on the album as a whole, it may in fact be one of the most important tracks on there. In the studio Dan [Carey, producer] really helped us bring a certain vintage feel to life - with deep textured acoustic guitars, heavily impacted by the ambient room mixing we focused on in the closing stages of the album. This song, more than anything else we've ever done, feels like us together as four mates playing a song that we love."

UK headline tour dates begins this Autumn. Full UK & EU headline touring is below.

Watch the new music video here:

2022 UK & EU LIVE DATES

9/24/2022 - Float Along Festival, Sheffield, UK

9/25/2022 - Bodega, Nottingham, UK

9/26/2022 - Broadcast, Glasgow, UK

9/27/2022 - Sneaky Petes, Edinburgh, UK

9/29/2022 - Brudenell, Leeds, UK

9/30/2022 - Gorilla, Manchester, UK

10/2/2022- Patterns, Brighton, UK

10/4/2022 - Village Underground, London, UK

10/6/2022 - Joiners, Southampton, UK

10/7/2022 - Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK

10/8/2022- Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK (SOLD OUT)

10/15/2022 - Future Days at The Crossing, Birmingham, UK

10/18/2022 - Point Ephemere with MUSH, Paris, FR

10/25/2022- Buhmann & Sohn, Cologne, DE

10/26/2022 - Molotow (Skybar), Hamburg, DE

10/27/2022 - Kantine am Berghain, Berlin, DE

10/30/2022 - Rotown, Rotterdam, NL

11/1/2022 - Merlyeyn, Nijmegen, NL

11/2/2022 - Witloofbar @ Botanique, Brussels, BE

With a critically acclaimed debut EP under their belts (Silk For The Starving, 2021) The Lounge Society cemented themselves as a band bound by the ideals of total intra-band collaboration, smartly picking apart the behaviour of those that govern, and never repeating themselves. Singles from the band have been fearless in their variety and unpredictability, landing blows via punk-funk, popping electronica, psychedelic rock, post-punk and garage rock. Theirs is a sound that won't sit still.

Returning for the third time to the studio of Speedy Wunderground's Dan Carey, Hebden Bridge's The Lounge Society are back; this time, with the mindset of crafting a debut album conceived out of desire, raised by collaborative muscle-memory, and kept beating, by the sacred-heart of emotional-spirit.

Recorded over two weeks in November 2021, 'Tired of Liberty' is a stunningly ubiquitous snapshot of instrumental meltdown, and timeless adolescence. Keen to uphold the manipulated elasticity of a recorded event, the majority of the eleven tracks that make up the record (with the exception of 'Generation Game', which saw its beginnings as part of the Speedy Wunderground 7" series, and was subsequently re-recorded), were written either just before, or throughout the duration of those fortnight sessions.

Brimming with anthemic-myriad, this is the real deal. Genuine urgency from a group of young creatives living and breathing their inaugurated prime, with breath-taking, anarchic-proficiency. Whether it's "lies drenched in sarcasm" ('Blood Money'), or, the clattering, riff-screaming irony of 'Remains', The Lounge Society's deep-rooted inversion towards our "culture of anti-freedom"- the ludicrous excuses man makes for the ceasing of mankind, is one which is both culturally-associative, and, counter-culturally embracing.

Whether its personal growth, banded maturity, or a hearty combination of the two, 'Tired of Liberty' is an expertly captured documentation of four young-adults, at the baptism of their cultural-ignition. After all, you only get one opportunity at a debut record. "Anything that follows, is just an evolution from that." - The Lounge Society.