The Linda Lindas To Join Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins & Rancid On The Saviors Tour Next Summer

The Linda Lindas officially announced they'll be joining Green Day on The Saviors Tour, celebrating the anniversaries of Green Day's iconic albums Dookie and American Idiot. Rancid and Smashing Pumpkins will also be joining the tour which kicks off July 29 in DC and includes stops in NYC, Chicago, Austin, LA, San Francisco, and more. Tickets go on sale November 10 at 10am local time. See below for a full rundown of dates.

The Linda Lindas had a whirlwind summer, opening for Paramore on their iconic This is Why tour and playing festivals across the US including Lollapalooza, Boston Calling and More. Next month, the band will set off on a short run of West Coast dates with illuminati hotties, see below for a full rundown.

The Linda Lindas debut album, Growing Up was released in 2022 to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it “a combination of wholesome and fierce” and Pitchfork hailing it as “the most heartwarming record of the year.”

Since its release they've performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Mornings, Tiny Desk, James Corden and appeared in the pages of Vogue, W Mag, The New York Times and in fashion campaigns for Opening Ceremony and Rodarte. The Linda Lindas spent most of 2022 on a world tour including playing shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast at Forest Hills Stadium, and the Hollywood Bowl. Growing Up is out now via Epitaph Records.

THE SAVIORS TOUR DATES:

07/29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park $

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $

08/05 – New York, NY @ Citi Field $

08/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park $

08/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium $

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $

08/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field $

08/20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre ^

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark $

08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field $

08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park $

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park $

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park $

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field $

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

09/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park $

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

$ = w/ Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid

^ = w/ Green Day and Rancid only

THE LINDA LINDAS HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

11/13 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA !

11/14 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR !

11/16 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA !

11/19 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA !

11/20 - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA !

! w/ illuminati hotties

MORE ABOUT THE LINDA LINDAS:

The Linda Lindas first played together as members of a pickup new wave cover band of kids assembled by Kristin Kontrol (Dum Dum Girls) for Girlschool LA in 2018 and then formed their own garage punk group soon after.

Sisters Mila de la Garza (drummer, now 12) and Lucia de la Garza (guitar, 15), cousin Eloise Wong (bass, 14), and family friend Bela Salazar (guitar, 18) developed their chops as regulars at all-ages matinees in Chinatown, where they played with original L.A. punks like The Dils, Phranc, and Alley Cats; went on to open for riot grrrl legends Bikini Kill and architect Alice Bag as well as DIY heavyweights Best Coast and Bleached; and were eventually featured in Amy Poehler's movie Moxie.

The Linda Lindas went on to self-release a four-song EP, make their own videos and grow a following beyond Los Angeles. But they never expected or could have even dreamed that their performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” for the Los Angeles Public Library in May 2021 would put them smack in the middle of the cultural zeitgeist.

“It can be comforting, in times like these, to be slapped cold by undeniable truth. And so it is with The Linda Lindas a band made up of four Asian and Latina teens and tweens [who] have generated a significant wave of attention in the three years since the band was founded,” said the New York Times.

“And this new song, which Eloise said was inspired by a real-life experience, is a needs-no-explanation distillation of righteous anger. It's severely relatable.” The blistering performance amassed over four million views on Instagram, and earned major praise from the likes of Hayley Williams, Questlove, Flea, and members of Rage Against the Machine and Sonic Youth.

A month later, The Linda Lindas got to work on their first full-length LP. Having written a mountain of new material individually while sheltering in place and attending class virtually, the band was more than ready to enter the studio where Carlos de la Garza oversaw recording and production. The Grammy-winning producer's work includes Paramore, Bad Religion, Best Coast, and Bleached.

A product of generations of underground music in L.A. and beyond, The Linda Lindas' debut channels classic punk, post punk, power pop, new wave, and other surprises into timelessly catchy and cool songs sung by all four members—each with her own style and energy. With an ever-maturing writing prowess and expanded life-experience The Linda Lindas are Growing Up.

