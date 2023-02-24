The Kid Laroi Drops New Single 'I Guess It's Love?'
The trailer for the music video has also been released.
Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI releases his newest single "I GUESS IT'S LOVE?" today via RCA Records UK.
The melodious rap song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.
Listen to the new single here:
Watch the video trailer here:
