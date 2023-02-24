Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Kid Laroi Drops New Single 'I Guess It's Love?'

The trailer for the music video has also been released.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI releases his newest single "I GUESS IT'S LOVE?" today via RCA Records UK.

The melodious rap​​ song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the video trailer here:




Brad Paisley Releases Same Here With President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Photo
Brad Paisley Releases 'Same Here' With President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brad Paisley is releasing the first new song off the forth coming project, “Same Here,” with a special appearance by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marking the first anniversary since the war in Ukraine began. “Same Here” was written by Brad, Lee Thomas Miller and Taylor Goldsmith, and produced by Luke Wooten.
Kali Uchis Debuts Moonlight From Red Moon in Venus Album Photo
Kali Uchis Debuts 'Moonlight' From 'Red Moon in Venus' Album
Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils a new track today, “Moonlight.' The song is taken from her forthcoming English language album, Red Moon In Venus. The new track follows previous Red Moon In Venus offering, “I Wish You Roses,” which arrived alongside a video directed by Cho Gi-Seok. Plus, check out tour dates!
Luke Combs Releases New Single Joe Photo
Luke Combs Releases New Single 'Joe'
Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.'
Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit September Photo
Sparky Deathcap Unveils Sped up Version of Recent Viral Hit 'September'
Sparky Deathcap, the solo project of Los Campesinos! multi-instrumentalist Rob Taylor, has seen his track achieve surprising viral success 10 years since it was first uploaded to Bandcamp, currently sitting at 6.3 million worldwide streams, 350k+ creations on TikTok and 20 million reel plays on Instagram to date.

Russ Millions Releases Mixtape 'One of a Kin' & New Single 'Dancer'Russ Millions Releases Mixtape 'One of a Kin' & New Single 'Dancer'
February 24, 2023

‘One of a Kind’ is a diverse and, wide-ranging release which features previously released singles including ‘Detty’, ‘BABA’, ‘6:30’, ‘Pisces’ and ‘6am in Dubai’ and  features collaborations from some of the scenes’ biggest names including Krept & Konan, French The Kid, Ms Banks, Ivorian Doll, TeeZandos, French Montana, Dream Doll and more.
DDG Releases New Song 'Way Too Petty'DDG Releases New Song 'Way Too Petty'
February 24, 2023

Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has confidently and charismatically blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business.  Hailing from Pontiac, MI, he has quietly asserted himself as a multiplatinum music artist, and trendsetting entrepreneur.
Sam Fischer and Amy Shark Release New Track 'High on You'Sam Fischer and Amy Shark Release New Track 'High on You'
February 24, 2023

Acoustic guitars form the gentle underbelly of the track, which celebrates finding joy in relationships during turbulent times. Ethereal vocal harmonies between Sam and Amy are the star attraction and the song bolsters Sam’s momentum as an artist to watch for the year ahead.
LISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EPLISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP
February 24, 2023

Ahead of filming the Mean Girls movie musical, Reneé Rapp has dropped the deluxe edition of her 'Everything to Everyone' EP. The new EP features the single 'Bruises,' which Rapp previously performed at concerts before its release. An extended version of the EP's title track was also included.
