The Kaz Experiment Release Captivating Instrumental Single 'Curiosity'

The Kaz Experiment, a musical project led by artist and singer/songwriter Karen Harding, is delighted to unveil their brand new instrumental piano single: Curiosity - sure to dazzle audiences worldwide when released this Friday May 26th on all major streaming platforms.

"Curiosity" is an entrancing instrumental piano piece designed to take listeners on an introspection journey. Through delicate melodies and soothing harmonies, this track induces feelings of calmness, relaxation, and an inherent curiosity about exploring deeper aspects of oneself such as emotions or thoughts.

The Kaz Experiment began as Karen Harding's personal outlet to explore sound and expression. Focusing primarily on instrumental compositions, it allows her to take her musical creativity further than ever.

Karen has long shown a passion for music throughout her life. Beginning piano lessons at age 6, then later taking up vocal training at 14, Karen began performing professionally in various cafes, bars and venues across Melbourne's north-eastern suburbs as solo artist, part of duos or band collaborations - an experience which helped shape what has now become The Kaz Experiment sound today.

As 'Curiosity' makes its grand entrance into the music world, fans and music enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate this ground-breaking release. Prepare to immerse yourself in The Kaz Experiment's captivating melodies as 'Curiosity' embarks upon its journey on Friday, May 26th 2023.