The Jonas Brothers Announce European Headline Tour

After building overwhelming anticipation, GRAMMY® nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio-Jonas Brothers-announce the details for their 2020 15-city Happiness Begins Tour across Europe. The announcement comes off the excitement of blowing out their first round of North America dates and launching the biggest Jonas Brothers tour ever, totaling an astounding 67 shows across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 6 June 2019 at 10am BST at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



Produced by Live Nation, the European leg of the Happiness Begins Tour will kick off on 29th January in Birmingham and will make stops in Germany, Spain, Italy and more before wrapping on 22nd February in Paris.



Jonas Brothers VIP packages will be available & sold exclusively through HOST VIP. VIP packages will be available for purchase on 6th June.



Tickets for the newly announced dates go on general sale on Thursday 6 June 2019 at 10am BST at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



Pre-order Happiness Begins (Republic Records) HERE. For exclusive items from the newly launched official merchandise store visit HERE.



Jonas Brothers "Happiness Begins Tour" 2020 European Dates:



29 January 2020 Birmingham, U.K. Arena Birmingham

31 January 2020 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

02 February 2020 London, U.K. The O2

05 February 2020 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro

06 February 2020 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena

08 February 2020 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

10 February 2020 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena

11 February 2020 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

13 February 2020 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

14 February 2020 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

16 February 2020 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center

17 February 2020 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi

18 February 2020 Montpellier, France Sud de France Arena

20 February 2020 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

22 February 2020 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena





