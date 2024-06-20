The Jesus and Mary Chain to Embark on North American Tour With Psychedelic Furs & Special Guest Frankie Rose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Jesus and Mary Chain are set to embark on a fall 2024 co-headline tour with Psychedelic Furs across North America. These shows will also feature special guest Frankie Rose (Slumberland artist!) on all dates.

Jesus and Mary Chain’s new album Glasgow Eyes represents a remarkable achievement some 40 years into their career. Released in March by Fuzz Club, it debuted at #7 on the UK Official Album Chart and became their highest charting and most highly acclaimed album since their classic Darklands set back in 1987.



Their latest single & video "Silver Strings" features Izzy Glaudini from the Los Angeles band Automatic and was directed by Ambar Navarro (Weyes Blood, The Lemon Twigs). The video was filmed in Los Angeles by Navarro and Max Flicks, and in Berlin by Carolina Romillo.

Phenomenal demand for Glasgow Eyes has seen almost every physical format sell-out already, leading to the release of a new blue vinyl format which is available to pre order HERE.

TOUR DATES

All dates w/ Psychedelic Furs & special guest Frankie Rose

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/01 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/02 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

10/04 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Paramount

10/06 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/08 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Music Hall

10/09 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theater

10/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/17 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

10/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Val-Air Ballroom

10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

10/22 – La Vista (Omaha), NE @ The Astro

10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/24 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

10/26 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/30 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/01 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/03 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

11/06 – Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

11/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

11/09 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater



The long-awaited Never Understood biography available to pre-order HERE ahead of its release on August 15th. It sees William and Jim Reid tell the full story of one of Britain’s greatest guitar bands for the very first time – a wildly funny and improbably moving chronicle of brotherly strife, feedback, riots, drug and alcohol addiction, eternal outsiders and extreme shyness, that also somehow manages to be a love letter to the Scottish working-class family. Limited edition Record Store and White Rabbit formats follow on September 5th, the latter of which includes an exclusive LP featuring extracts from the book narrated by each brother.

Track List:

1. Venal Joy

2. American Born

3. Mediterranean X Film

4. jamcod

5. Discotheque

6. Pure Poor

7. The Eagles and The Beatles

8. Silver Strings

9. Chemical Animal

10. Second of June

11. Girl 71

12. Hey Lou Reid

Comments