The Jesus Lizard Add Additional U.S. Tour Dates

The Jesus Lizard have expanded their 2025 tour plans, adding Fall dates in Nashville, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. central time.
These newly announced dates follow the band’s West Coast run in May in support of Rack, with back-to-back performances in San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle, as well as dates in Los Angeles and San Diego.
The iconic foursome released Rack in late 2024 to critical acclaim, with Pitchfork stating, “It’s as if the Jesus Lizard were cryogenically frozen in their filthy jeans and torn tees,” while Brooklyn Vegan praised them for being as “delightfully gnarly as they ever have” been. On April 12, the band releases the Flux EP, a Record Store Day exclusive available only on limited-edition vinyl. A preview of the three-song collection comes via "I’m Tired Of Being Your Mother."
November 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
November 19 Chicago, IL Metro
November 21 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
November 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
May 2 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern
May 3 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
May 5 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore SOLD OUT
May 6 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
May 8 Portland, OR Revolution Hall SOLD OUT
May 9 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
May 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT
May 11 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
May 17 Paris, FR Elysée Montmartre
May 18 Brussels, BE Les Nuits Botaniques
May 20 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg
May 22 Copenhagen, DK Den Grå Hal
May 23 Oslo, NO John Dee
May 24 Stockholm, SE Debaser
May 27 Berlin, DE SO36
May 28 Köln, DE Gebäude 9
May 30 Lausanne, CH Les Docks
May 31 Bologna, IT Link
June 1 Rome, IT Monk
June 2 Milan, IT Magnolia
June 4 Lyon, FR L’Epicerie Moderne
June 6 Barcelona, ES Primavera Festival
June 8 Barcelona, ES Paral.lel 62
June 12 Porto, PT Primavera Festival
October 23 Tokyo, JP Tokyo Duo
Since their inception in Austin in 1987, the Jesus Lizard has thrilled audiences all over the planet. The impeccable rocket-thrust rhythm section of bassist David Wm. Sims and drummer Mac McNeilly was the perfect launchpad for guitarist Duane Denison’s jagged yet clean-toned riffing and vocalist David Yow’s mercurial vocalizations manifesting as everything from panicked citizen, reality escapee or wounded sea mammal. The Jesus Lizard’s fury has carried on through six studio albums, two live recordings and a brace of singles and EPs, with the band’s seventh album, Rack, out now via Ipecac Recordings.
Photo credit: JB Wilkins
