The Jesus Lizard Add Additional U.S. Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Jesus Lizard have expanded their 2025 tour plans, adding Fall dates in Nashville, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. central time.

These newly announced dates follow the band’s West Coast run in May in support of Rack, with back-to-back performances in San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle, as well as dates in Los Angeles and San Diego.

The iconic foursome released Rack in late 2024 to critical acclaim, with Pitchfork stating, “It’s as if the Jesus Lizard were cryogenically frozen in their filthy jeans and torn tees,” while Brooklyn Vegan praised them for being as “delightfully gnarly as they ever have” been. On April 12, the band releases the Flux EP, a Record Store Day exclusive available only on limited-edition vinyl. A preview of the three-song collection comes via "I’m Tired Of Being Your Mother."

Newly announced performances:

November 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

November 19 Chicago, IL Metro

November 21 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

November 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

the Jesus Lizard tour dates:

May 2 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

May 3 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

May 5 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore SOLD OUT

May 6 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

May 8 Portland, OR Revolution Hall SOLD OUT

May 9 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

May 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT

May 11 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

May 17 Paris, FR Elysée Montmartre

May 18 Brussels, BE Les Nuits Botaniques

May 20 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

May 22 Copenhagen, DK Den Grå Hal

May 23 Oslo, NO John Dee

May 24 Stockholm, SE Debaser

May 27 Berlin, DE SO36

May 28 Köln, DE Gebäude 9

May 30 Lausanne, CH Les Docks

May 31 Bologna, IT Link

June 1 Rome, IT Monk

June 2 Milan, IT Magnolia

June 4 Lyon, FR L’Epicerie Moderne

June 6 Barcelona, ES Primavera Festival

June 8 Barcelona, ES Paral.lel 62

June 12 Porto, PT Primavera Festival

October 23 Tokyo, JP Tokyo Duo

November 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

November 19 Chicago, IL Metro

November 21 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

November 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

Since their inception in Austin in 1987, the Jesus Lizard has thrilled audiences all over the planet. The impeccable rocket-thrust rhythm section of bassist David Wm. Sims and drummer Mac McNeilly was the perfect launchpad for guitarist Duane Denison’s jagged yet clean-toned riffing and vocalist David Yow’s mercurial vocalizations manifesting as everything from panicked citizen, reality escapee or wounded sea mammal. The Jesus Lizard’s fury has carried on through six studio albums, two live recordings and a brace of singles and EPs, with the band’s seventh album, Rack, out now via Ipecac Recordings.

Photo credit: JB Wilkins

Comments