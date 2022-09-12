The Hunna Release 'Fugazi' / 'Untouched Hearts' Double A-Side

The Hunna have released the double A-side 'Fugazi' / 'Untouched Hearts', the songs are taken from their forthcoming self-titled album out October 28th via Believe.

Showcasing contrasting sides of the acclaimed rock band, 'Fugazi' is a post-lockdown anthem where the seductive grungy rhythm, reminiscent of the song's namesake, is met by an explosive chorus bursting with punk rock energy. Watch below.

Vocalist and guitarist Ryan Potter explains, "'Fugazi' is about being locked up and held down for too long until you say, "Screw it, for one night we're just going to go balls to the wall, have the best time ever and not care about the repercussions"."

'Untouched Hearts' meanwhile is an intensely emotional rock ballad which deals with the personal losses Ryan has faced over the years. Watch below.

Regarding the song the band say, "'Untouched Hearts' is a soul baring reflection on past trauma's with a new found sense of hope for the future. This song was the one that when we were writing it, it stapled what the sound of this record would be and the path the band are taking."

The songs follow the release of lead single 'Trash' earlier this summer. A potent blend of anger and savage dark humour, 'Trash' kicked things off by giving the music industry both barrels, taking pot-shots at the execs who told them "TikTok, TikTok or else you get dropped" and "Just don't be yourself, 'cos that's wack" in the Beastie Boys-esque verses, before the punk rock chorus screams: "All they want is fing money, money, money/They don't care if hands get bloody, bloody, bloody".

The band also announced a UK headline tour for autumn 2022 which has been met by huge demand. Many of the dates are already sold out including London's Electric Ballroom on November 4th. Final remaining tickets are available here.

The band will be touring the new album which seethes with colossal riffs, irresistible melodies and memorable lyrics. The Hunna has been produced by legendary producer Gil Norton (Pixies, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Eat World) and is set to solidify the band's meteoric rise to rock stardom.

The Hunna will be released digitally and in an array of physical formats including vinyl / CD / cassette available to pre-order here, as well as special fan bundles and exclusive signed merchandise via store.thehunnaofficial.com.

Watch the new visualizers here:

UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

October

18th - Tramshed, Cardiff

20th - Trinity, Bristol **SOLD OUT**

21st - Waterfront, Norwich **SOLD OUT**

22nd - Beckett SU, Leeds

23rd - Leadmill, Sheffield **SOLD OUT**

25th - O2 Ritz, Manchester

26th - Boiler Shop, Newcastle

27th - SWG3, Glasgow **SOLD OUT**

29th - La Belle Angele, Edinburgh **SOLD OUT**

30th - Arts Club, Liverpool **SOLD OUT**



November

2nd - Engine Rooms, Southampton

3rd - Concorde 2, Brighton

4th - Electric Ballroom, London **SOLD OUT**

5th - The Mill, Birmingham **SOLD OUT**