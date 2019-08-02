The Highwomen's Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's THE CHAIN Is Out Today

The Highwomen-the new collaborative movement formed by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires-debut their new cover of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" today. The rendition is from the official motion picture soundtrack for the new movie, The Kitchen, which stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss and is out next Friday, August 9. Watch the film's official trailer featuring the song HERE.

The new release coincides with the collective's highly anticipated self-titled debut album, produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, which is out September 6 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. New merchandise is now available through exclusive pre-order bundles via The Highwomen's official webstore. $4 from each bundle sale will be donated to She Is The Music-a nonprofit organization committed to driving inclusivity and equality for women in music with the goal of transforming the industry's landscape. More information can be found at https://sheisthemusic.org.

Listen to the track on your favorite streaming service here!

In celebration of the release, The Highwomen made their television debut earlier this week performing two songs from the record-"Redesigning Women" and "Crowded Table"-on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Additionally, The Highwomen made their live concert debut last weekend at Newport Folk Festival. Of the landmark performance, and their only confirmed concert to date, Billboard praises, "set a sky-high standard with a performance that was the sum of its extraordinary parts," while Rolling Stone declares, "it was clear that country music's newest supergroup's first time on stage had been a triumph." The Highwomen also performed several songs with Dolly Parton at the festival as part of the all-female headline set curated by Carlile. Of the collaboration, Consequence of Sound proclaims, "now etched in legend as one of Newport Folk's most memorable moments...a lifetime musical zenith."Additionally, the women were recently featured on "CBS This Morning" with host Anthony Mason.

Already receiving widespread attention, NPR Music calls "Redesigning Women," "a country anthem to women's empowerment...subject wise, timing wise; perfect and wonderful,"while Rolling Stone raves, "catchy, smart, delicious, anthemic country gold" and Refinery29 declares, "This isn't a song. This isn't a supergroup. It's a motherfing movement." Watch the song's official music video HERE.

Continually demonstrating the importance of inclusion and collaboration, The Highwomen are joined by several guest musicians, vocalists and songwriters across the album. The project features Sheryl Crow (background vocals, bass), Yola (vocals, background vocals),Cobb (acoustic/electric guitar), Jason Isbell (acoustic/electric guitar), Phil Hanseroth (bass, background vocals), Tim Hanseroth (guitar, background vocals), Chris Powell (drums) and Peter Levin (piano and keyboards) with songs written by Carlile, Hemby, Morris, Shires, Isbell, the Hanseroth twins, Rodney Clawson, Lori McKenna, Miranda Lambert and Ray LaMontagne among many others.

"Anyone can be a Highwoman," Carlile notes. "It's about banding together, abandoning as much ego as humanly possible, holding one another up and amplifying other women every chance we get. Shoulder to shoulder. One push, one love."

THE HIGHWOMEN TRACK LIST

1. Highwomen (written by Jimmy Webb, Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile)

2. Redesigning Women (written by Natalie Hemby, Rodney Clawson)

3. Loose Change (written by Maren Morris, Maggie Chapman, Daniel Layus)

4. Crowded Table (written by Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna, Brandi Carlile)

5. My Name Can't Be Mama (written by Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires)

6. If She Ever Leaves Me (written by Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell, Chris Thompkins)

7. Old Soul (written by Maren Morris, Luke Dick, Laura Veltz)

8. Don't Call Me (written by Amanda Shires, Peter Levin)

9. My Only Child (written by Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires, Miranda Lambert)

10. Heaven Is A Honky Tonk (written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Ray LaMontagne)

11. Cocktail And A Song (written by Amanda Shires)

12. Wheels Of Laredo (written by Tim Hanseroth, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth)





