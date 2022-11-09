The Highwomen With Special Guest Tanya Tucker Added to 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Weekend at the Gorge Amphitheatre
Tickets for the June 11 show go on-sale to the public this Friday, November 11 at 10:00am PT.
The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker will add to an already once-in-a-lifetime weekend at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre with a special performance on Sunday, June 11.
Added due to overwhelming demand after the first two Gorge dates-Carlile's annual headline concert on June 9 (with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell) and legendary artist Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" on June 10 (with Carlile opening)-immediately sold-out.
Tickets for the June 11 show go on-sale to the public this Friday, November 11 at 10:00am PT. Carlile's official fan club, The Bramily, will once again have special pre-sale access to tickets for members only. Full details can be found at www.brandicarlile.com/tour.
Citi is the official card of the newly confirmed show. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning tomorrow, November 10 at 10:00am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
"ECHOES THROUGH THE CANYON"
BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 11 at 10:00am PT
June 9-Brandi Carlile with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell (SOLD OUT)
June 10-Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" with special guest Brandi Carlile (SOLD OUT)
June 11-The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker
