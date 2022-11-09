The Highwomen With Special Guest Tanya Tucker Added to 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Weekend at the Gorge Amphitheatre

The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker will add to an already once-in-a-lifetime weekend at Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre with a special performance on Sunday, June 11.

Added due to overwhelming demand after the first two Gorge dates-Carlile's annual headline concert on June 9 (with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell) and legendary artist Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" on June 10 (with Carlile opening)-immediately sold-out.

Tickets for the June 11 show go on-sale to the public this Friday, November 11 at 10:00am PT. Carlile's official fan club, The Bramily, will once again have special pre-sale access to tickets for members only. Full details can be found at www.brandicarlile.com/tour.

Citi is the official card of the newly confirmed show. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning tomorrow, November 10 at 10:00am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

"ECHOES THROUGH THE CANYON"

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 11 at 10:00am PT

June 9-Brandi Carlile with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell (SOLD OUT)

June 10-Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" with special guest Brandi Carlile (SOLD OUT)

June 11-The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker